New Report: President Biden Nears Decision on Providing Advanced Missiles to Ukraine

In a significant development, President Joe Biden is expected to make a final decision soon regarding the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine. The decision comes after the State and Defense departments, having taken the Ukrainian requests into account, recommended this as a crucial step. Although discussions on sending the long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) have gained momentum in recent weeks, officials stress that no final decision has been reached yet.

Previously, the United States had been hesitant to send these guided missiles, fearing the escalation of the conflict and the potential firing of the missiles into Russia itself. Nevertheless, this concern has diminished now that Ukraine has demonstrated its commitment to not utilizing American weapons inside Russian territory. The Ukrainian military has carried out targeted strikes within Russia using domestically-produced drones and weaponry.

Currently, the ground-launched small diameter bombs, with a maximum range of approximately 93 miles, constitute the longest-range US weapons provided to Ukraine. The ATACMS, however, boast a range of around 186 miles, enabling the Ukrainian military to strike targets twice as far away, surpassing even the UK-provided long-range Storm Shadow missiles. Fired from HIMARS rocket launchers, the same vehicles used to launch the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles already employed by Ukraine, the ATACMS would significantly enhance Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

While the exact number of missiles the US would supply remains unclear, State Department and Pentagon officials believe that providing these missiles could assist Ukraine in making progress during its ongoing counteroffensive, which has faced challenges in recent months. However, some Pentagon officials have raised concerns that fulfilling Ukraine’s request for hundreds of missiles could compromise US military readiness.

Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of ATACMS, currently produces around 500 units per year to meet existing contracts with the US Army. However, a substantial portion of these systems has already been allocated to US allies, excluding Ukraine. The effectiveness and responsible use of UK-made Storm Shadow missiles by Ukrainian forces have been acknowledged by British officials, who affirmed that these missiles have successfully targeted Russian ammunition depots and repair facilities in Crimea. In addition to the UK, France has also announced its decision to supply Ukraine with its own version of Storm Shadow missiles, known as SCALPs.

Ukrainian officials have intensified their campaign to acquire ATACMS, emphasizing the necessity of these systems in repelling Russian forces from Ukrainian territory. The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, stressed that the army’s effectiveness, as well as the lives of military personnel and the progress of the nation, depend on obtaining these long-range missiles.

The potential transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine would be the latest instance of the US reversing its decision after significant pressure from Ukrainian officials. The Biden administration had initially resisted providing multiple-launch rocket systems, Patriot air defense systems, Abrams tanks, and cluster munitions. Nevertheless, these weapons were ultimately supplied to Ukraine due to extensive lobbying efforts. Earlier this year, Biden and top Pentagon officials stated that Ukraine did not require F-16 fighter jets but later announced their support for an F-16 training coalition in Ukraine.

US officials maintain that they withhold certain weapons and equipment until they determine their necessity for Ukraine’s battlefield objectives. Critics, however, argue that the delays in providing sophisticated weaponry have only prolonging the conflict, giving Russia more time to fortify its positions. Ukrainian President Zelensky expressed frustration with the delays, stating in July that they have allowed Russia to strengthen its defensive capabilities.

FAQ:

Q: What are the ATACMS missiles?

A: The ATACMS missiles stand for Army Tactical Missile Systems, which are long-range surface-to-surface guided missiles.

Q: What is the range of ATACMS missiles?

A: ATACMS missiles have a range of around 186 miles, allowing for strikes on targets located twice as far away as the current US weapons provided to Ukraine.

Q: How are ATACMS missiles launched?

A: ATACMS missiles are launched from HIMARS rocket launchers, the same type of vehicle used for launching the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles already employed by Ukraine.

