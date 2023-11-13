New Article: Challenges and Concerns in Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis

KORNIDZOR, Armenia – Recent events in the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh have raised significant humanitarian concerns. There are reports of violence against civilians, with Azerbaijan’s blockage hindering access for international observers to assess the gravity of the situation. The lightning war waged by Azerbaijani forces resulted in the surrender of the ethnic Armenian authorities in the region, leading to an exodus of around 20,000 people out of a population of approximately 100,000. As fears mount over a potential ethnic cleansing, prominent voices like Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have sounded the alarm.

While Samantha Power, the top U.S. humanitarian aid official, acknowledged the troubling reports of violence against civilians, she refrained from using the term “ethnic cleansing” to describe the situation. However, she emphasized that testimonies gathered from individuals who have fled speak of violence, deprivation, and the fear of living under the government of Azerbaijan.

Power, on a fact-finding mission sent by U.S. President Joe Biden, addressed the crisis during a press conference on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. She announced that the United States would provide $11.5 million in humanitarian assistance to address the growing emergency, which will include provisions such as food and psychosocial support.

The closure of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan has resulted in excruciating humanitarian conditions, and the recent attacks have further exacerbated the dire situation. Thousands of people have fled the enclave since the road was reopened, creating urgency for humanitarian organizations to ensure that the displaced individuals are provided with essential resources like food, fuel, and shelter.

Azerbaijan, however, denies intentionally harming civilians and states that it will protect the political, cultural, and linguistic rights of ethnic Armenians. It acknowledges the right of ethnic Karabakh Armenians to leave if they choose to do so.

Yuri Kim, the acting assistant secretary for European affairs at the U.S. State Department, also joined the delegation led by Samantha Power. Prior to the offensive launched by Azerbaijan, Kim made it clear in a statement to Congress that the United States will not tolerate any action or effort aimed at ethnically cleansing or committing other atrocities against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The large-scale displacement of the Karabakh population has posed additional challenges in the aftermath of a fuel depot blast that occurred on Monday night, resulting in casualties and hundreds of injuries. Due to congested roads caused by fleeing civilians, Azerbaijan agreed to an unprecedented evacuation by air, allowing Armenian doctors to assist, and pledged to send its own aid.

The Nagorno-Karabakh crisis continues to unfold, and international attention remains focused on the humanitarian challenges and the need for urgent support to address the growing predicament.

