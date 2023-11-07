U.S. President Offers Funding to Developing Countries Amid China’s Economic Woes

As U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in India, he brings with him an attractive offer for the “Global South”: financial support for their development. While China’s Belt and Road project has poured billions of dollars into developing countries, it has also left many struggling with debt. Biden aims to present an alternative, emphasizing World Bank reform proposals and increased funding for climate and infrastructure aid in the developing world. The United States seeks to raise $3.3 billion from Congress to complement previous efforts to gather $600 billion by 2027 for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.

The absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping from the G20 meetings creates an opportunity for the United States to shape the agenda of the forum. With China’s economy facing challenges, Washington hopes to seize the moment and provide an alternative direction for nations in Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Zack Cooper, a senior fellow focused on Asia at the American Enterprise Institute, highlights the impact of China’s economic downturn on the Belt and Road spending and further emphasizes the importance of U.S. engagement.

Developing countries hold immense growth potential, with the International Monetary Fund projecting GDP growth rates of up to 5.0% for the Middle East, Central Asia, Asia-Pacific, and sub-Saharan Africa. However, these nations face obstacles such as climate change and outdated infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation rates, and U.S. interest rate hikes have also exacerbated their already burdensome debt levels. China’s Belt and Road initiative, initially viewed as an opportunity, has left many countries struggling to repay their debts as interest rates rise.

Biden’s approach prioritizes World Bank reform and strategic financial support for developing nations. This strategy aligns with the Biden administration’s belief that foreign aid investments serve the self-interest of the United States while promoting global development. By offering a credible alternative to China’s lending and infrastructure projects, the United States aims to gain the trust and support of developing nations.

Although the Biden administration’s foreign policy efforts have shown success with traditional U.S. allies, they have yet to fully resonate with developing countries. These nations, including Brazil, India, and South Africa, strive to avoid being caught in the crossfire of geopolitical rivalries while seeking increased Western investment. However, President Xi Jinping is also actively engaging with the developing world, hosting gatherings and expressing confidence in China’s economic vitality.

As President Biden engages with world leaders at the G20 summit, his initiative to provide financial support and an alternative path to development will shape the conversation. The United States seeks to harness this opportunity to forge stronger ties with developing countries, ultimately striving for global economic stability and shared prosperity.