President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping May Meet at APEC Conference in San Francisco

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in San Francisco in November, according to administration officials. The meeting would provide an opportunity for the leaders to address the ongoing tensions between the United States and China.

Although there are no official plans for a sit-down meeting yet, the potential encounter at APEC is seen as a positive step towards easing strained Sino-U.S. relations. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who recently visited China, expressed optimism about a productive meeting if Xi were to attend the conference.

Previously, the G20 summit in India was seen as a possible venue for a Biden-Xi meeting. However, the White House has confirmed that there are no plans for a formal meeting between the two leaders at that event. It remains uncertain whether President Xi will even attend the G20 summit.

Since their initial meeting in Bali, Indonesia last year, the relationship between Biden and Xi has faced challenges. The sighting of a “spy balloon” allegedly gathering information over sensitive U.S. military sites in February strained relations further, leading to Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling his trip to Beijing. However, U.S. officials expect the leaders to exchange pleasantries or cordially greet each other if they both attend the G20 summit.

The APEC conference provides an opportunity for both countries to address economic cooperation, human rights concerns, and China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea. The White House has indicated that President Biden expects to meet with President Xi in person before the end of the year, with a global summit or a standalone event being the most likely venues.

Although tensions persist, the potential meeting between President Biden and President Xi at the APEC conference offers hope for progress and a chance to navigate the complex dynamics between the two nations. The global community will be paying close attention to any developments that could shape future Sino-U.S. relations.