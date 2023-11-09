President Biden Calls for Increased Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

In a recent series of phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, United States President Joe Biden has emphasized the urgent need to accelerate humanitarian assistance to Gaza. As the conflict in Palestine intensifies and Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza, President Biden has called for a more expedited and significant flow of aid to address the dire situation faced by civilians in the region.

During his conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Biden reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend its citizens from terrorism, but he underscored the importance of conducting such operations in a manner that prioritizes the protection of civilians and aligns with international humanitarian law.

A crucial aspect of President Biden’s message was the urgent need for increased humanitarian support in Gaza. The current crisis has left the region critically short of essential resources including fuel, food, water, and medicine. Recognizing the devastating impact on the lives of Palestinians, President Biden stressed the importance of immediate action to address these pressing needs.

President Biden also discussed efforts to secure the release of captives held by Hamas and other groups during his conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Israel has confirmed that 239 individuals are being held captive in Gaza. The release of these captives remains a significant concern that requires attention and resolution.

In his call with President el-Sisi, President Biden and the Egyptian leader both expressed their commitment to accelerating and increasing assistance to Gaza. The White House emphasized that this commitment would begin immediately and continue consistently. Egypt has been a critical gateway for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rafah crossing, which is not controlled by Israel. However, the current level of aid has been deemed inadequate by the United Nations and other organizations, considering the immense needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians residing in the enclave.

President Biden’s focus on aiding Gaza also acknowledged Egypt’s concerns regarding the potential displacement of Palestinians seeking refuge. The discussions highlighted the importance of ensuring that Palestinians in Gaza are not forced to relocate to Egypt or any other nation, as President el-Sisi has consistently emphasized the significance of Palestinians maintaining their ties to their ancestral lands in their pursuit of nationhood.

In these critical conversations, President Biden has reiterated the need for immediate and substantial assistance to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza. The international community must respond to this urgent call to provide vital aid and support to the people of Palestine.