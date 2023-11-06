China’s Absence Casts Shadow on G20 Summit

The upcoming G20 summit in India is facing a significant setback as Chinese President Xi Jinping has decided not to attend the event, disappointing US President Joe Biden. Instead, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will represent Beijing at the summit in New Delhi this week. The decision comes amidst escalating tensions between China and India, particularly along their disputed border in the Himalayan region.

President Biden expressed his disappointment at not being able to meet with President Xi at the G20 summit but did not provide a timeline for a potential meeting. The two leaders last met at the summit in Indonesia last year, where hopes for improved bilateral relations were dashed shortly after due to an alleged Chinese spy balloon incident in the US skies.

The withdrawal of President Xi from the G20 summit highlights the deteriorating ties between the United States and China in recent years. Disagreements on various issues, including human rights concerns, territorial disputes, and China’s growing dominance in industries, have strained the relationship between the two countries.

Despite the absence of President Xi, there may still be an opportunity for him and President Biden to engage in November at a meeting among leaders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco. However, it remains to be seen how fruitful this meeting will be in addressing the underlying issues between the two nations.

As China continues to assert itself as a leader of the developing world, President Xi has been rallying support for an alternative to the Washington-led world order. During his recent visit to South Africa to meet with leaders of the Brics nations, he criticized Western “hegemony” and urged developing nations to break free from the yoke of colonialism.

The absence of President Xi at the G20 summit raises questions about China’s commitment to international cooperation and its willingness to address global challenges collectively. It also underscores the need for meaningful dialogue and diplomacy to bridge the gap between China and other major powers, particularly the United States, for the sake of global stability and cooperation.