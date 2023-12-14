Biden Administration Pursues Border and Asylum Restrictions while Seeking Ukraine Aid Deal in Senate

The Biden administration is actively working towards reaching a Senate deal for Ukraine aid while considering new border and asylum restrictions. This effort comes as Congress faces a time crunch before departing Washington without resolving the impasse.

To secure support for Biden’s $110 billion request for Ukraine and other national security needs, Senate Republicans are demanding changes to border policies. Key Senate negotiators and White House officials are in talks to narrow down a list of priorities aimed at tightening the U.S.-Mexico border and addressing recent migrant arrivals already in the U.S. However, Senate Republicans believe that insufficient progress has been made, making it unlikely for Congress to stay beyond Thursday.

The urgency to find a resolution is further highlighted by the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. With the fate of U.S. support in doubt, an important international commitment to curb Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion into Ukraine hangs in the balance. Additionally, the issue of immigration and border security, which has long been a challenging subject in American politics, remains unresolved.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledges the difficulty of the situation but emphasizes that lawmakers are elected to tackle such challenging issues. As negotiations continue, several proposals have emerged. One such proposal involves enabling Homeland Security officials to prevent migrants from applying for asylum if the number of border crossings exceeds daily capacity. Other ideas include detaining individuals, including families with children, who claim asylum at the border, possibly with electronic monitoring systems.

Another aspect under consideration is the ability to swiftly remove migrants who have been in the U.S. for less than two years, even if they are located far from the border. It should be noted that these removals would only apply to individuals who have not claimed asylum or were not approved to enter the asylum system. These policies bear a resemblance to those pursued by the previous Trump administration, although many of them faced legal challenges.

Advocates for immigrants have expressed concerns about the potential implementation of these proposed restrictions, claiming that they would lead to a return to anti-immigrant policies. They also question whether the proposed measures effectively address border problems. Critics argue that proposing harsh immigration policies while having a Democratic Senate and White House contradicts the principles of the Democratic Party.

The negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House were discussed during a lunchtime meeting, and some senators expressed cautious optimism about the involvement of the Biden administration in shaping the legislation. However, the limited time available makes it challenging to finalize an agreement. In addition, the legislation would also need to pass through the House of Representatives, where opposition from both parties is expected. Progressive Democrats, Hispanic lawmakers, and hard-line conservatives all have reservations about various aspects of the proposed policies.

While the White House press secretary expressed encouragement regarding the progress of the negotiations and stressed the importance of a bipartisan compromise, criticism from advocates persists. Some argue that the proposed provisions could be more restrictive than those of former President Donald Trump.

The senators who have been negotiating the border package urge congressional leaders to reconvene next week, capitalizing on the momentum built during this week’s discussions. However, caution remains, as passing the package in the Senate alone would be futile unless the House is ready to act swiftly.

In conclusion, the Biden administration is faced with the challenge of reaching a Senate deal for Ukraine aid while simultaneously considering new border and asylum restrictions. The urgency to resolve these issues before Congress departs Washington highlights the complex nature of the decisions being made. The fate of U.S. support for Ukraine, as well as the future of immigration and border security policies, hangs in the balance.