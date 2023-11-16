New Article: Challenges for President Biden in International Conflicts

President Biden finds himself facing significant challenges in navigating two separate international conflicts. Both the ongoing tensions between Israel and Gaza, as well as the war in Ukraine, are testing the limits of his influence and leverage.

In the case of Israel and Gaza, the Biden administration has been urging Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to agree to “humanitarian pauses” in the bombing of Gaza, with the hope that the substantial American security assistance provided to Israel would influence the Israeli leader’s tactics. However, Netanyahu has rejected this plea and instead pursued a strategy of “mighty vengeance,” using large bombs to target Hamas’ network of tunnels, even if it comes at the cost of civilian casualties.

Similarly, in Ukraine, the most senior military commander, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, recently admitted that the situation has reached a stalemate. This realization poses a challenge for Biden, as it may make it harder to secure aggressive funding for the war and could encourage Russia to dig in and wait for a potential change in American leadership.

While Biden holds a central role as the supplier of arms and intelligence to both conflicts, his influence appears to be limited. The United States is deeply intertwined with these struggles, as Israel’s strongest ally and Ukraine’s best hope for independence. As a result, the outcome of these conflicts holds significant implications for Biden’s legacy.

It is not surprising that Biden finds himself in this position, as previous U.S. presidents have also faced similar challenges when dealing with Israel and Ukraine. However, Biden’s passion for defending democracy against chaos, terror, and dictatorship drives him to tackle these conflicts head-on.

At the same time, Biden is a cautious player who is determined to avoid direct military engagement. His experiences during the Vietnam War have shaped his approach, and he spent much of his time as vice president advocating for a quicker withdrawal from Afghanistan. He is wary of getting entangled in a conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia and has focused on reorienting American foreign policy towards the Indo-Pacific region.

While the U.S. provides crucial support in terms of weaponry and intelligence, Biden acknowledges that military decisions must ultimately be made by Israel and Ukraine. This leaves the U.S. in a peculiar position of offering advice and suggestions, but distancing itself from the actual decisions and their consequences.

Biden has expressed frustration with Netanyahu’s unwillingness to avoid attacks on densely populated areas, especially when it comes to civilian casualties. However, the Israeli government argues that they are using the weapons at their disposal and are fighting with the tools they have, including massive bombs. The U.S. is attempting to rush smaller, more precise bombs to Israel to minimize collateral damage.

Nevertheless, pressure is mounting on Biden to take action, particularly as images of injured and killed children continue to emerge. Some members of Biden’s party are urging him to push for a long-lasting ceasefire, rather than episodic “humanitarian pauses.” The calls for a ceasefire are likely to intensify after the Gaza Health Ministry estimated a significant loss of Palestinian civilian lives due to Israeli strikes.

As Biden continues to grapple with the challenges of these two conflicts, his ability to navigate international relations and protect American interests will be closely scrutinized. The outcome of these conflicts will undoubtedly shape the legacy of his presidency.

