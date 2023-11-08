President Biden Urges Swift Action in Response to Hamas Attacks

President Joe Biden addressed the recent wave of attacks by Hamas, confirming that Americans are among the hostages held by the terrorist group. In a passionate and resolute speech, Biden condemned the brutal actions of Hamas and expressed his expectation for a forceful reprisal by Israel.

Rather than using direct quotes, we can describe Biden’s emotional response to the atrocities carried out by the militants. He described the acts as heinous, comparing them to the worst rampages of ISIS. The known number of Americans killed in the attacks stands at 14.

Biden emphasized the importance of unity between the United States and Israel in this time of crisis, calling for little daylight between the two nations. While he made no explicit call for restraint from Israel, he stressed the need for adherence to the rule of law.

Addressing other governments in the region, Biden warned them against exploiting the situation and urged them not to get involved. He emphasized that the country’s response, if in a similar situation, would be swift, decisive, and overwhelming.

The acknowledgment that Americans are among the hostages reaffirms assumptions made by administration officials but had not been publicly confirmed until Biden’s speech. The Biden administration is actively working with Israel to bring American citizens home safely.

During his speech, Biden directed his team to share intelligence and deploy additional experts to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts. He also pledged to ask Congress for additional funding to support Israel’s defense.

Biden’s remarks, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, were his most substantial since the outbreak of violence. Although the president did not urge restraint when Netanyahu raised the possibility of entering Gaza, officials say this reflects the shock and severity of the attack.

Emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law, Biden highlighted the difference between the deliberate targeting of civilians by terrorists and the adherence to laws of war by countries like the United States and Israel.

In conclusion, President Biden conveyed his determination to prioritize the safety of Americans held hostage by terrorists worldwide. He called for a forceful response to the Hamas attacks, emphasizing the need to defend the security of both the United States and Israel.