President Biden Urges End to Retaliatory Attacks and Calls for Two-State Solution in Israel-Palestinian Conflict

President Joe Biden has spoken out against the recent wave of retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank. These attacks have escalated in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7th. Biden condemned the violence and called for an end to these actions, emphasizing the need for accountability.

“These extremist settlers are only adding fuel to an already burning fire in the Middle East,” said President Biden during a news conference. “It has to stop. They have to be held accountable. It has to stop now.”

The West Bank has experienced an increase in settler violence since the Hamas attack, with reports of Palestinians being killed and forced to evacuate their homes. Rights groups have documented incidents of cars being torched and small Bedouin communities being attacked. The West Bank Protection Consortium, a coalition of NGOs and donor countries, has reported that since October 7th, hundreds of Palestinians have been forcibly displaced due to settler violence.

In addition to discussing the recent attacks, President Biden reiterated his commitment to working towards a two-state solution, which he believes is the only way to end the long-standing Israel-Palestinian conflict. He emphasized the need for Israelis and Palestinians “to live side by side in safety, dignity, and peace.”

The violence in the West Bank poses a significant challenge for the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, which cooperates with Israel on security matters but is deeply unpopular among Palestinians. The ongoing conflict also threatens to escalate and further complicate the already tense situation in the region.

President Biden also expressed his condemnation of the Hamas attack that killed 1,400 Israelis, stating that he believes it was driven in part by an attempt to undermine U.S.-led efforts to normalize Israeli relations with Arab neighbors, including Saudi Arabia.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, President Biden stressed the importance of Israel’s careful response to minimize civilian casualties. He acknowledged that innocent people have likely been killed but reiterated the need for Israel to focus on targeting those responsible for instigating the war.

Regarding the possibility of an Israeli ground invasion into Gaza, President Biden stated that he has not demanded assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but has recommended that if possible, Israel should prioritize the safe release of any hostages. He noted that the final decision rests with Israel.

FAQ:

Q: What is the West Bank Protection Consortium?

A: The West Bank Protection Consortium is a coalition of non-governmental organizations and donor countries, including the European Union, working towards protecting Palestinians in the West Bank from violence and displacement.

Q: What is a two-state solution?

A: A two-state solution refers to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside the state of Israel, with both nations living side by side in peace and security.

Q: What is the Hamas-run Health Ministry?

A: The Hamas-run Health Ministry is the governing body responsible for overseeing healthcare services in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Hamas militant group.

Sources:

– Associated Press: [https://apnews.com/](https://apnews.com/)