In recent weeks, the occupied West Bank has witnessed a disturbing surge in violent attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians. The situation has escalated further following the Hamas attack on southern Israel earlier this month, which triggered Israel’s continued bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip. As tensions mount, it is crucial to end these acts of aggression and hold those responsible accountable.

Palestinian authorities have reported fatalities resulting from these settler attacks, with rights groups documenting cases of arson, vandalized property, and assaults on small Bedouin communities, leading to forceful evacuations. The United States President, Joe Biden, has strongly condemned these attacks, emphasizing the need for immediate cessation and accountability for the perpetrators.

The rise in settler attacks has been an ongoing concern, predating the current round of violence involving Israel and the Palestinian armed group, Hamas, which governs Gaza. This latest surge of violence can be traced back to the October 7 Hamas attack that claimed the lives of over 1,400 people, predominantly civilians, while leaving around 220 individuals held as hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Since the attack, Israel has enacted a complete siege on Gaza, intensifying its bombardment of the territory. Palestinian authorities report a significant death toll of at least 6,546 and more than 17,439 wounded individuals due to the Israeli assault. In the occupied West Bank, tensions have soared, further exacerbated by mass arrests, intensified military raids, and settler-led attacks targeting Palestinian communities, resulting in forced displacements.

The West Bank Protection Consortium, made up of non-governmental organizations and donor countries, including the European Union, has highlighted the forced displacement of hundreds of Palestinians as a direct consequence of settler attacks. Biden has expressed concern over the settler attacks, stating that they exacerbate an already volatile situation. However, he has not specified any actions the US might take to pressure Israel into curbing these attacks, even though they sometimes occur in the presence of Israeli soldiers.

Regarding the ongoing Gaza conflict, Biden has expressed doubts about the accuracy of the death toll reported by Hamas authorities. He acknowledged that innocent lives had been lost, but referred to it as the price of waging war. These comments have drawn criticism, with some observing that Biden appears to lack empathy towards Palestinians.

It is worth noting that Biden has not directly sought assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding a potential ground invasion into Gaza before the release of hostages. While stating that the decision ultimately lies with Israel, he emphasized the importance of ensuring the safe release of individuals.

Israel’s plans for a ground invasion remain uncertain, with Netanyahu hinting at the government’s special war cabinet making the decision. Nevertheless, he refrained from disclosing any specific details, including the timing or scale of the operation.

The urgency to address Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank is evident. A comprehensive effort is needed to put an end to the violence, hold those responsible accountable, and work towards a lasting solution that promotes peace, justice, and equality for all parties involved.

