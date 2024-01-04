White House Staffers Urge President Biden to Call for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Ben Johansen

01/03/2024 05:09 PM EST

A group of aides working for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has taken a stand against his current approach to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In an anonymous letter shared on Medium and addressed directly to the president, 17 campaign staffers called on Biden to publicly advocate for a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. They emphasized the moral and electoral importance of this action, stating that the loss of Palestinian lives, particularly those of children, cannot be justified.

In addition to urging an end to violence, the staffers called for the cessation of unconditional military aid to Israel and a deescalation in the region, including the release of hostages. This letter reflects a growing internal division within the Democratic Party and the Biden administration itself regarding the most effective approach to the conflict. Numerous protest letters have been written without names attached, with some demanding a ceasefire. However, the authenticity of these letters and the accuracy of the numbers provided have been questioned due to the anonymity of the authors.

While campaign officials have not yet commented on the letter, they have previously stated that President Biden supports Israel’s right and obligation to defend its people following a terrorist attack. They have also highlighted Biden’s efforts to engage with leaders from the Jewish, Muslim, and Palestinian communities in America, signaling his commitment to building trust within each community.

The letter was organized by campaign staffers who cited a moral responsibility as their primary motivation. Expressing concerns that the president’s stance may affect his standing with voters, they emphasized their pushback as an expression of “tough love.” They believe that President Biden calling for a ceasefire would set things straight and demonstrate his true character to the world.

Critics argue that political aides should support their politicians’ positions, regardless of personal disagreements. However, the frustration among voters continues to grow, as demonstrated by a CBS News/YouGov poll indicating that 61 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Some campaign volunteers have even resigned as a result.

The letter concludes with a plea for the campaign to take a stance that goes beyond being an alternative to Donald Trump. The staffers believe that calling for a ceasefire is crucial to shift the feelings of disillusionment in the minds of voters and regain their support.

Despite their concerns, the staffers maintain optimism that President Biden can adjust his approach to the conflict, referencing his previous remarks about the importance of speaking out against human rights violations. They believe that their letter holds weight and carries power, inspired by the president’s own words.

