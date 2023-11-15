Biden Urges the Release of Niger’s President Amidst Political Upheaval

President Joe Biden has called for the immediate release of Niger’s democratically elected leader, President Mohamed Bazoum, following an apparent coup in the West African nation. The president’s statement came on the 63rd anniversary of Niger’s independence, underscoring the importance of democracy and the people’s right to choose their leaders.

The mutinous soldiers, led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, commander of Niger’s presidential guard, placed President Bazoum and his family under house arrest in Niamey, Niger’s capital. The group, calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, cited security concerns, economic and social mismanagement as reasons for their actions. They announced the suspension of institutions, closed borders, and imposed a curfew until stability is restored.

President Bazoum’s removal raises concerns about Niger’s future, as it has experienced several coups since gaining independence from France in 1960. However, Bazoum’s election in 2021 marked the first peaceful transfer of power in the country.

In response to the coup, thousands of people have taken to the streets of Niamey in both support and opposition of the president. Protests have remained largely peaceful, although the French embassy was attacked and subsequently evacuated.

The international community has condemned the apparent coup, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, and the United Nations all issuing statements against it. ECOWAS has imposed sanctions against Niger and threatened military action if President Bazoum is not reinstated within one week. The United States, while closely monitoring the situation, has emphasized peaceful resolution and has been engaged in diplomatic efforts to reverse the coup.

Amidst the unfolding events, the U.S. Department of State has ordered the temporary departure of non-emergency personnel and eligible family members from the U.S. Embassy in Niamey. However, the embassy will remain open for limited emergency services to U.S. citizens.

The U.S. Department of Defense has clarified that the ordered departure of embassy personnel does not impact American forces operating in Niger, highlighting the continued commitment to security cooperation.

As the situation in Niger remains fluid, international efforts are focused on resolving the crisis peacefully and restoring democratic governance. The hope is to ensure that the people of Niger can exercise their right to choose their leaders and uphold democratic values for a stable and prosperous future.

