Biden Prioritizes Global Support for Ukraine at U.N. General Assembly

President Biden is set to make Ukraine a central focus of this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting, aiming to rally international support for the country. While facing significant challenges and criticism, Biden hopes to leverage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s presence to highlight Russian aggression and reinforce the importance of sovereignty.

Biden’s task is made somewhat easier due to the absence of key adversaries, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the gathering. With a relatively open agenda, Biden and Zelensky have an opportunity to engage with developing nations from Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Key among these interactions will be Biden’s meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, an influential advocate for the Global South who has called for peace talks in Ukraine.

Maintaining military support for Ukraine remains a priority for the United States, as it provides the country with the tools necessary to hold a stronger position in negotiations. However, the conflict shows no signs of a swift resolution. While there is global consensus on condemning Russia’s invasion, concerns about an ongoing stalemate have grown, particularly among nations with economic and diplomatic ties to the Kremlin.

To address these concerns, Biden and Zelensky must strike a delicate balance. While reaffirming their commitment to securing Ukraine’s sovereignty, they must also address the economic and humanitarian challenges faced by developing nations. The United States has made efforts to engage with the Global South and build a dialogue around a just and lasting peace.

Beyond Ukraine, President Biden will also use his speech at the U.N. General Assembly to highlight his administration’s record on global leadership. This includes addressing challenges arising from Israel’s current right-wing government. Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will navigate issues such as Israel’s judiciary reforms, settlement expansions, and the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem.

In conclusion, Biden’s focus on Ukraine at the U.N. General Assembly demonstrates his commitment to maintaining support for the country in the face of significant challenges. By engaging with leaders from the Global South and highlighting the importance of sovereignty, Biden aims to rally international consensus against Russian aggression while upholding the principles of democracy and human rights worldwide.