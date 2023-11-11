Should President Attend Summit After COVID Exposure?

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden, fully vaccinated and testing negative for COVID-19, arrived in New Delhi, India, on Friday for the Group of 20 summit. Despite being exposed to the virus just days before, Biden decided to go ahead with the trip, sparking debate over whether it is safe for him to attend.

After First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the president has tested negative for the virus four times. He shows no symptoms and has been following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, including wearing a face mask when indoors and around others.

Public health experts believe that as long as Biden continues to test negative and takes precautionary measures such as wearing a face mask, he can safely attend the summit. Dr. Philip Landrigan from Boston College’s Program for Global Public Health and the Common Good stated, “I don’t see any reason for him to stay home. He just needs to be aware of his circumstances and keep testing.”

While there is always some risk involved, experts emphasize that wearing a face mask and regular testing will minimize the chance of potential transmission. According to Dr. Andrew Pekosz from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, this approach can be applied to almost anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 monitor their symptoms for at least 10 days. In Biden’s case, this would be until September 14th. Additionally, they should wear a face mask for 10 days whenever they are around others indoors.

Regarding Biden’s inconsistent adherence to mask-wearing protocols, experts suggest that it is crucial for him to wear a mask regardless of proximity to others. Putting on a face mask before entering a room or a building is considered the most efficient way to utilize masks.

In the event that Biden were to test positive for COVID-19 while overseas, he would need to start an antiviral regimen immediately and isolate himself as much as possible. However, the logistics of isolation become more complicated for the President. Unlike the average American, Biden has the advantage of Air Force One, which enables him to minimize exposure to others during his return trip.

Ultimately, the decision for President Biden to attend the summit after COVID exposure is based on careful risk assessment and adherence to safety measures. As long as he continues to test negative and takes necessary precautions, he can engage in his official duties while minimizing the potential spread of the virus.

