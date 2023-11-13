The situation in Ukraine is dire. The ongoing conflict in Southern Ukraine has created an incredibly difficult environment for the Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines. Ammunition shortages and rationing have become a daily reality, making it increasingly challenging for Ukraine to sustain its fight against the opposition forces.

The recent political chaos in Washington has further complicated matters, as it has delayed the passage of the next package of military aid for Ukraine. Without this crucial support, Ukraine’s ability to effectively combat the opposition forces is severely hampered.

While some U.S. officials argue that Ukrainians are firing too much, it is undeniable that sustained support from the United States is necessary for Ukraine to continue its fight. The current levels of assistance must be maintained if Ukraine is to stand a chance against its adversaries.

In the short term, the administration has access to approximately $5.6 billion of ammunition and weapons from existing stocks. However, the funds available for replenishment are limited to only $1.6 billion. This means that there is a pressing need to allocate additional resources to ensure that Ukraine’s military services receive the necessary equipment to effectively respond to the conflict.

Furthermore, there is zero allocation for long-term military assistance, known as the Ukrainian Security Assistant Initiative. This absence of sustained support is a cause for major concern for the administration. It recognizes the vital role that long-term military aid plays in bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities and maintaining stability in the region.

