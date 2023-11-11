Biden’s Visit to Vietnam Sets the Stage for a Stronger Partnership

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, highlighting India’s significant contributions to global aid efforts. Sitharaman emphasized the country’s commitment to economic development and reforms, particularly within the Multilateral Development Banks (M.D.B.s) that drive progress in poorer nations.

Under a comprehensive review led by Larry Summers and N.K. Singh, the M.D.B.s, including the World Bank and the New Development Bank, were found to be underfunded in comparison to the scale of challenges faced by developing countries. The review emphasized the need for increased funding and a stronger focus on cross-border issues like climate change and pandemics.

Sitharaman announced a critical reform in the banks’ capital adequacy frameworks, which is expected to unlock an additional $200 billion in lending to support the Global South. She also highlighted other achievements, including the expansion of India’s digital-public infrastructure to benefit other countries, and a shift in focus to biofuels for reducing emissions.

Importantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi redirected attention from climate finance to the development of biofuels during the summit. While this raised questions about India’s commitment to carbon-credit trading, Indian officials later clarified that the country remains dedicated to the initiative.

Furthermore, President Biden, along with Prime Minister Modi and the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, unveiled the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor. This ambitious project aims to facilitate the transportation of oil, gas, and other forms of energy from the Persian Gulf through various countries. However, specific details, such as the timeframe for implementation, were not provided.

Biden’s visit to Vietnam signals the United States’ determination to strengthen international partnerships and foster closer ties. As global leaders collaborate on various fronts, including aid, finance, and climate action, the world is witnessing an evolving landscape of cooperation and mutual support.

