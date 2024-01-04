The Biden Administration Faces Resignations Over Israel-Gaza War

Amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, an appointee at the Department of Education has announced his resignation over President Biden’s handling of the conflict. Tariq Habash, a special assistant focused on student loan issues, has decided to leave his position due to the administration’s failure to address the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives. Habash, who served in the administration for nearly three years, expressed his concern over the collective punishment tactics imposed on Palestinians and the lack of action to alleviate their suffering.

Contrary to the administration’s claims, Habash argues that the Israeli government’s military campaign amounts to a genocidal campaign, as described by leading human rights experts. The large number of deaths among Palestinians, according to Habash, is not solely due to the actions of Hamas, but also a result of the Israeli government’s excessive response. However, Israel and its supporters strongly reject the term “genocidal” and argue that militant groups like Hamas deliberately place fighters among civilians, putting innocent lives at risk.

Habash’s resignation follows that of Josh Paul, another Biden administration official who worked on arms transfers to foreign powers. Paul resigned in October over Biden’s support of Israel. While there have been dissent memos and open letters within the administration challenging the White House’s stance on Israel, these resignations stand out as public displays of disagreement with the president’s policy.

President Biden’s unwavering support for Israel in the face of fierce criticism and mounting Palestinian casualties has sparked division within his administration. Despite calls for a cease-fire and growing concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Biden has continued to back Israel’s retaliatory campaign. His supporters argue that Israel had no choice but to respond forcefully to the attacks and that civilian casualties were unintentional, resulting from efforts to avoid them.

However, an increasing number of officials within the administration are disturbed by the high number of Palestinian deaths, particularly the thousands of children among the casualties. Although many share these concerns, few have publicly voiced them. Habash cited the repeated U.S. vetoes of United Nations resolutions calling for a cease-fire and the collective punishment of Palestinians as key factors influencing his decision to resign. He views these policies as dehumanizing and believes they undermine American values.

As a Palestinian American, Habash brings a unique perspective to his work on equity and justice. He emphasizes his family’s displacement during the creation of Israel in 1948 and their ongoing inability to return to their ancestral home. He asserts that the current administration’s policy on Israel puts his reelection, and consequently American democracy, at risk, as many Democratic voters, especially young voters, disapprove of Biden’s handling of the war.

In conclusion, the resignations of Tariq Habash and Josh Paul shed light on the Biden administration’s internal divisions over its approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict. These departures highlight the deep concerns surrounding the administration’s handling of the atrocities committed against Palestinians and the perceived failure to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.