New G20 Summit Sees Shift in Global Leadership

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden have decided not to attend the upcoming virtual meeting of the Group of 20 (G-20) leaders, leaving the stage open for other leaders to make their mark. The summit, organized by India and scheduled for today, Nov. 22, will bring together heads of state and government from around the world to discuss pressing global issues.

Instead of participating themselves, President Xi and President Biden have designated representatives to attend on their behalf. Premier Li Qiang will represent China, while the US will be represented by a senior official from the State Department. This move highlights the importance both leaders place on other commitments and priorities that require their attention.

Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Quatra has confirmed that a “vast majority” of G-20 leaders are expected to participate in the virtual meeting, signaling a strong dedication to multilateral cooperation and global governance. During this summit, leaders will exchange views on a wide range of topics, including climate change, the global economy, and COVID-19 response and recovery.

Interestingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to participate in the G-20 summit, marking his first appearance since the beginning of the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This decision showcases Russia’s willingness to engage with the international community and contribute to global discussions, despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The absence of President Xi and President Biden provides an opportunity for other leaders to step up and take a leading role in shaping the G-20 agenda. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had previously missed a virtual gathering of emerging economy leaders during the Israel-Hamas conflict discussions, will play a crucial role in facilitating meaningful dialogue among the G-20 participants. This demonstrates India’s commitment to multilateralism and its growing influence on the global stage.

As the world grapples with the challenges posed by the pandemic, climate change, and economic recovery, this G-20 summit serves as a crucial platform for leaders to collaborate and find common solutions. It is an opportunity for nations to come together, bridge their differences, and work towards a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.

