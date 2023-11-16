Biden and Xi Jinping Set to Meet in California for Talks on Strengthening Relations

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold discussions in California this week, with a focus on finding common ground and strengthening relations between the two countries. The meeting, which was officially announced by the Biden administration, will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

While the meeting will cover a range of topics, including Taiwan, election interference, and conflicts in the Middle East, the underlying goal is to stabilize relations between the United States and China. Both leaders recognize the need to address contentious issues and find areas of cooperation.

One of the key issues that is expected to be raised during the meeting is Taiwan. President Biden will emphasize the importance of a peaceful resolution and urge President Xi not to interfere in the upcoming elections on the island. Additionally, the United States will express concerns about Chinese interference in U.S. elections.

It is worth noting that this meeting comes almost a year after the last meeting between the two leaders, and tensions have escalated during this period. Incidents such as the downing of a Chinese spy balloon by a U.S. fighter jet and disagreements over technology exports have strained relations between the two countries. However, both sides have also expressed a desire to strengthen economic ties and improve relations.

While experts caution against expecting significant breakthroughs in areas such as Taiwan, trade, and human rights, the meeting is seen as a step towards finding common ground. President Xi is expected to use his time in California to highlight China’s openness for business and engage with American industry leaders.

In addition to the bilateral discussions, President Biden will also keep a close eye on the political situation in Washington. As the federal government approaches a potential shutdown, the president may need to cut his trip short. However, White House officials have downplayed this possibility.

Overall, the meeting between President Biden and President Xi Jinping is an important opportunity to foster dialogue and seek ways to improve relations between the United States and China. While challenges remain, both leaders recognize the need for stability and cooperation in a complex global landscape.

