What issues are expected to be discussed during the meeting?

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to Meet Next Week in Effort to Improve Relations

President Biden is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area. This highly anticipated meeting comes as the United States hopes to halt the downward spiral in relations between the two countries.

While the talks may not result in a major breakthrough, the fact that the meeting is happening at all is seen as a positive sign by the White House. Officials from both countries aim to develop a “framework” for managing their competitive relationship, with the goal of clarifying misunderstandings and avoiding surprises.

Biden’s administration is entering the summit with realistic expectations and does not anticipate an extensive list of outcomes. With conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, the President is eager to prevent another global crisis from occurring. Restoring stability to the relationship between Washington and Beijing has been a top foreign policy priority, even amidst escalating global tensions.

The list of issues expected to be addressed during the meeting is extensive. It includes restoring military communication between the two countries, resolving conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, exploring potential areas of cooperation such as climate change and countering narcotics trafficking, and addressing deep disagreements over human rights issues and military escalation in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

Additionally, both leaders will discuss the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China’s Communist Party claims as its own. The relationship has also been strained by new limits imposed by the US on advanced technology exported to China in order to protect national security, as well as pressure on China to play a more constructive role in international conflicts.

What is the significance of this meeting?

The meeting between President Biden and President Xi Jinping holds great significance due to the deteriorating relationship over the past few years. Despite their warm personal relationship, their terms as vice presidents coincided with a decline in US-China relations to the lowest level in decades.

Both countries are not expecting a significant improvement or reset in the relationship. Instead, the meeting aims to manage and stabilize the bilateral relationship, improve communication, and reduce misunderstandings before they occur.

