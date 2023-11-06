President Biden and Pope Francis Discuss Middle East Conflict

In a recent call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Pope Francis, the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. While the main focus of the conversation was the need to prevent further escalation in the region and work towards a durable peace, they also touched upon other important issues.

President Biden, who is a Catholic, expressed his condemnation of the attack by Hamas and emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in Gaza. The president also mentioned his recent visit to Israel and his efforts to ensure the delivery of much-needed food, medicine, and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

During the call, Pope Francis raised concerns about the hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack. The release of two U.S. citizens on Friday was a positive development, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope for the release of more hostages in the future.

The pope also expressed deep sadness over the current situation in Gaza, where an Anglican hospital and a Greek Orthodox church had been bombed. In his address to the crowds in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis appealed to both sides to stop the violence and find a peaceful resolution.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with the head of the U.N. World Food Program describing it as catastrophic. Both President Biden and Pope Francis emphasized the urgency of addressing the immediate needs of the people in Gaza and finding a lasting solution to the conflict.

While the call between President Biden and Pope Francis is an important step towards peace, it is clear that much more needs to be done. International leaders, together with regional partners, must continue to work tirelessly to bring an end to the violence and bring about a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.