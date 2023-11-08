International Leaders Rally Behind Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, world leaders expressed their unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism. President Biden, along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom, called for the protection of civilian lives and adherence to international law during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While acknowledging the unprecedented humanitarian crisis caused by the recent unrest, the leaders welcomed the arrival of humanitarian aid convoys to help address the urgent needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza. They emphasized the importance of sustained and safe access to vital resources such as food, water, and medical care.

President Biden also expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel’s role in securing the release of an American woman and her teenage daughter who were held captive by Hamas. Both leaders pledged to continue working together to ensure the safe release of all remaining hostages, including U.S. citizens, and to facilitate the departure of civilians from Gaza who wish to leave.

The international community’s united front underscores the importance of collective efforts in finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. As world leaders commit to providing humanitarian assistance to the affected region, they emphasize the need for all parties involved to de-escalate tensions and engage in meaningful dialogue.

This global support not only reinforces Israel’s right to self-defense but also highlights the imperative of protecting innocent lives and upholding the principles of international law. The joint statement sends a powerful message of solidarity to all those affected by the conflict, affirming that the international community is standing together to ensure the well-being of all individuals involved.