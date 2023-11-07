President Biden and Senator McConnell Unite to Pass Funding Package Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden has found an unexpected Republican ally in Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The two leaders have come together to call on Congress to pass a funding package in response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Last week, President Biden requested supplemental funding totaling $106 billion from Congress to provide support to Israel, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific region, as well as to strengthen U.S. border security. The request aims to provide Israel with security assistance, support efforts to secure the release of hostages, and extend humanitarian aid. It also includes aid to Ukraine as it battles against Russian attacks.

While some Republican senators have opposed sending additional aid to Ukraine and other elements of the proposal, McConnell has expressed his general support for the president’s approach. He emphasizes that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is not just a regional issue but a worldwide problem that demands immediate attention.

However, several Republicans have voiced concerns about combining aid to Israel and Ukraine in the same funding package. They argue that aid to different countries should be individually considered. Republican Senators Rick Scott and Roger Marshall, along with seven other GOP senators, have sent a letter to Senate leadership requesting that federal assistance to Israel not be leveraged for more Ukraine funding. They believe these are two separate conflicts and should be treated as such, with separate debates and votes on aid.

Despite the differing opinions within the Republican caucus, McConnell defends the combination of the aid packages. He argues that assisting Ukraine in its fight against a common rival benefits the United States and the free world as a whole, as it disrupts the strategies of China, Russia, and Iran.

The aid package is expected to be brought to the Senate floor in the coming weeks. However, the House remains in a state of paralysis without a speaker. Once a new House leader is selected, there may be further negotiations and potential changes to the funding package. Nevertheless, both Biden and McConnell are hopeful that a solution will be reached swiftly to address the urgent needs of Israel and Ukraine, as well as the broader geopolitical landscape.