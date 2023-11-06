Exploring the Potential of a U.S.-Saudi Mutual Defense Treaty

The United States and Saudi Arabia are engaged in discussions regarding a potential mutual defense treaty that would resemble the agreements the United States has with its close allies Japan and South Korea. While the details of the agreement are still being negotiated, the intent is to strengthen ties between the two countries and promote regional stability.

Under the proposed treaty, both countries would pledge to provide military support to each other in the event of an attack in the region or on Saudi territory. This agreement would serve as a cornerstone in President Biden’s efforts to encourage Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. It is believed that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sees a mutual defense agreement as vital to his talks with the Biden administration about Israel.

In addition to the defense treaty, the Saudi Crown Prince is also seeking assistance from the Biden administration in developing a civilian nuclear program. Some U.S. officials express concerns that this program could potentially be used as cover for a nuclear weapons program to counter Iran.

The discussions surrounding the treaty have raised concerns among some U.S. lawmakers who view Saudi Arabia as an unreliable partner and question whether such an agreement would serve U.S. interests. Additionally, the potential treaty has sparked debates about whether the United States is becoming further entangled in the Middle East, contradicting the Biden administration’s goal of shifting focus to deterring China in the Asia-Pacific region.

While any treaty with Saudi Arabia akin to the American pacts with East Asian allies would likely face strong objections in Congress, proponents argue that a closer relationship with Saudi Arabia could have geopolitical significance. By bringing Saudi Arabia closer to the United States, it could potentially counter China’s efforts to expand its influence in the Middle East.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has acknowledged the challenges of reaching an agreement, emphasizing that it remains a difficult proposition. However, the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is viewed as a transformative event that could have far-reaching impacts in the Middle East and beyond.

The path towards a U.S.-Saudi mutual defense treaty is still uncertain, but the ongoing negotiations reveal the potential for a closer relationship between the two countries. As the discussions continue, it remains to be seen how this agreement could shape the future dynamics of the Middle East and U.S. foreign policy in the region.