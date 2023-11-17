The False Narrative of Biden’s Powerlessness on Gaza

More than a month ago, an intense conflict erupted in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas. In the midst of this humanitarian crisis, President Joe Biden is facing immense pressure to call for a ceasefire. However, Biden has explicitly rejected these calls and continues to seek additional military funding for Israel. This has led some to question the Biden administration’s commitment to human rights and progressive values.

To address the growing criticism, the White House has attempted to implement various measures, including a so-called “humanitarian pause” in military operations. However, these measures have been met with skepticism and have not satisfied activists calling for a ceasefire. The truth is that the Biden administration is struggling to reconcile its self-proclaimed role as a defender of human rights with its support for a violent siege on Gaza.

In an attempt to divert attention from the mounting pressure, the White House has now resorted to claiming a lack of influence over Israel. They argue that the United States executive branch is essentially powerless to influence Israeli actions, even if it wanted to. This narrative fits into a broader pattern of the Biden administration feigning helplessness to avoid ideological conflicts or unpopular policy decisions.

It is important to challenge this false narrative. The United States wields significant leverage over Israel, including diplomatic support, intelligence sharing, and military aid. To suggest that the U.S. is unable to exert influence over Israel is simply not supported by the facts. The notion that conditioning aid to Israel would have no impact on their actions is unfounded and strains credulity.

Unfortunately, some media outlets have amplified this narrative of powerlessness. Articles in The Washington Post and The New York Times have relied heavily on anonymous sources within the Biden administration to portray a White House that is unable to shape Israeli policy. While these sources express concern about the situation in Gaza, they offer little explanation for why they believe they cannot do more to address it.

It is crucial to question this narrative and hold the Biden administration accountable. As citizens, we have the power to demand that our leaders take meaningful action to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. By challenging the false claim of powerlessness, we can advocate for a more just and equitable approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

