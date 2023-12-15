U.S. Takes Defensive Stand Against Iran-Backed Rebels in Yemen

Recent attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on cargo ships in the Red Sea have sparked concerns over the U.S. defensive posture in dealing with this ongoing threat. Retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane, senior strategic analyst at Fox News, argues that the U.S. has the capability to defend itself and should take a more proactive approach in shutting down the rebels.

Gen. Keane emphasizes the need to neutralize the rebels’ capability to attack by targeting their rockets, missiles, storage sites, and command and control system. He also highlights the role of Iran in supporting the Houthi rebels and calls for holding them accountable. The current defensive stance, in Gen. Keane’s view, does not align with the U.S.’s potential to counter the threat effectively.

The U.S. Navy recently shot down a Houthi drone heading towards the USS Mason, a destroyer deployed in the Red Sea. This incident follows previous instances where U.S. destroyers intercepted Houthi drones and missiles. While there have been no reported damages or injuries, these encounters further underscore the need for an assertive response to address the escalating situation.

