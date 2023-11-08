The Biden Administration Urges Appeals Court to Preserve Asylum Restrictions Amidst Legal Battle

The Biden administration is pushing for the preservation of sweeping new asylum restrictions, insisting that halting them would have a detrimental impact on border operations. The government is now appealing a July ruling that attempted to block these new restrictions, which aimed to make it more challenging for migrants to qualify for asylum if they did not apply online or seek protection in another country before arriving at the border.

While the panel of judges in Pasadena, California, did not issue an immediate ruling, the hearing took place amidst Senate Republicans’ efforts to enact significant changes to asylum eligibility as part of President Joe Biden’s request for military aid. The administration argues that its approach differs from the measures implemented under the previous administration, as it is coupled with new legal pathways for entering the country and includes exceptions.

Advocacy groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigrant Justice Center, maintain that these restrictions are merely recycled policies from the Trump era and violate the U.S. law, which allows individuals to seek asylum regardless of their mode of arrival.

To address concerns about access to asylum, the Biden administration introduced a mobile app earlier this year, enabling asylum-seekers to schedule appointments at official border crossings. Additionally, the administration has permitted up to 30,000 individuals per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to pursue asylum if they apply online and have a financial sponsor upon arrival at an airport.

According to Brian Boynton, a Justice Department attorney, these new pathways mark a significant departure from the previous administration’s policies. Boynton also highlighted that approximately 12% of asylum-seekers subject to the new rule were able to avoid it by demonstrating exceptional circumstances such as acute medical emergencies or being victims of human trafficking.

However, ACLU attorney Spencer Amdur argued that the exceptions were limited, emphasizing that the majority of asylum-seekers must enter at an official point of entry. He contended that the adoption of substantive asylum barriers should not be an option for the administration.

Although the new restrictions initially contributed to a decline in illegal crossings from Mexico, the decrease was short-lived, with arrests approaching all-time monthly highs in September. The Biden administration has emphasized the criticality of these asylum restrictions, citing a significant drop in approval rates on initial asylum screenings since their implementation.

The Assistant Homeland Security Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy, Blas Nuñez-Neto, stated in a recent court filing that the asylum restrictions are essential. The Justice Department attorney, Boynton, even indicated that they would consider taking the case to the Supreme Court if necessary to preserve the policy.

In the coming weeks, the appeals court’s decision will likely establish the fate of the Biden administration’s asylum restrictions, critically impacting the ongoing immigration debate and the future of asylum-seeking at the border.