Biden Administration Approves Emergency Sale of Tank Shells to Israel

In a recent move, the Biden administration has authorized the sale of approximately 14,000 tank shells to Israel using emergency authority, bypassing the need for congressional review. This decision comes as part of a larger arms package, valued at over $500 million, which the administration is seeking approval from the US Congress.

The tank shells, worth $106.5 million, will be immediately delivered to Israel under an emergency declaration by the State Department, invoking the Arms Export Control Act. This action aims to reinforce Israel’s defensive capabilities and demonstrate the US commitment to the country’s security.

Despite concerns raised by rights advocates regarding Washington’s push for Israel to minimize civilian casualties, US officials maintain that there are no plans to impose conditions on military aid or withhold any of it. The Pentagon emphasizes that the proposed sale aligns with the US national security interests, as determined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who provided detailed justification to Congress.

The specific tank shells involved in the sale are 120mm M830A1 MPAT cartridges, along with related equipment, sourced from the US Army’s inventory. This enhanced capability will serve as a deterrent to regional threats and further strengthen Israel’s homeland defense, according to the Pentagon. Notably, it is stated that the sale will not have any adverse impact on US defense readiness.

Amidst the ongoing conflict and the intensified scrutiny of American weapons’ usage, one incident involving Israel’s Merkava tanks has garnered attention. A recent Reuters investigation revealed that a tank crew fired two shells in quick succession, resulting in the death of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and the injury of six other reporters. This raises concerns about the responsible use of these weapons and emphasizes the need for accountability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did the Biden administration use emergency authority for the sale of tank shells to Israel?

A: The Biden administration invoked emergency authority to immediately provide tank shells to Israel, emphasizing the US commitment to Israel’s security interests and national security concerns.

Q: What is the significance of the larger arms package that includes the tank shells sale?

A: The larger arms package, valued at over $500 million, showcases the US administration’s support for Israel’s defense capabilities and reinforces its partnership with the country.

Q: Will there be any conditions or restrictions placed on the military aid to Israel?

A: US officials have clarified that there are no plans to impose conditions or withhold military aid, despite concerns raised by rights advocates regarding civilian casualties.

Q: How will the sale of tank shells impact US defense readiness?

A: The Pentagon assures that the sale will have no adverse impact on US defense readiness, thereby addressing any concerns about potential effects on national security.

Q: What recent incident involving Israel’s Merkava tanks has raised concerns?

A: A Reuters investigation uncovered an incident in which a tank crew fired shells, leading to the death of journalist Issam Abdallah and injuring multiple reporters, sparking concerns about the responsible use of these weapons.