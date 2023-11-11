The Biden Administration Explores Options to Maintain Counterterrorism Operations in Niger Amid Political Turmoil

The Biden administration is actively seeking solutions to sustain the presence of US forces and assets in Niger for continued counterterrorism operations. Despite the recent overthrow of the country’s government by a military junta, the administration recognizes the significance of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region. While the return of power to the democratically elected president appears unlikely, the Pentagon is assessing the authorities it can employ to operate in Niger primarily for intelligence gathering purposes.

Should the State Department classify the military takeover as a coup d’état, the US military would face limitations on its authorities and funding for security cooperation with the Nigerien forces. To navigate this potential obstacle, the administration has explored the possibility of issuing a waiver to allow certain US military activities to continue. Notably, Congress included a provision for such a waiver in its 2023 omnibus spending bill, enabling the secretary of state to waive restrictions on national security grounds.

While the Biden administration refrains from commenting on specific decisions, a spokesperson from the National Security Council emphasizes that any actions will be compliant with US law. The current force posture in Niger remains unaltered, and the administration continues to evaluate future steps that align with democratic principles and security objectives.

Numerous officials within the administration contend that maintaining a presence in Niger remains crucial for combatting terrorism in the region. They assert that it is feasible to continue cooperation with the Nigerien military amidst the domestic political turmoil. Many of the junta leaders have received training from and collaborated with the US, while Nigerien military leaders have not expressed opposition towards the American presence or requested their departure.

One of the key figures in this scenario is Brig. Gen Moussa Barmou, the American-trained commander of the Nigerien special operations forces. Barmou, who played a significant role in the military takeover and now considers himself Niger’s chief of defense, garners support from individuals within the US military. Major General J. Marcus Hicks, a former commander of Special Operations Command Africa, attests to Barmou’s favorability towards the US. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland engaged in discussions with Barmou during her recent visit to Niger, emphasizing the ongoing connections between Barmou and various US military officials.

The US military mission in Niger serves as a primary reason for the hesitation in legally designating the situation as a military coup d’état. Instead, the administration has engaged in extensive diplomatic efforts to reverse the military takeover. While organizations such as the Economic Community of West African States, France, and the EU have classified the situation as a coup, the US prioritizes protecting its assets and the interests of its allies in the region.

However, opting to maintain US assets in Niger could potentially strain relationships with allies and other countries in the area concerned about American cooperation with the current military junta in control of Niger. The situation presents a complex dilemma, as it requires balancing the imperative of regional security with the promotion of democratic processes and due process. The administration faces the challenge of supporting the military to advance its interests while simultaneously discouraging future coup attempts.

Both the White House and Pentagon officials are cautious about relinquishing their foothold in Niger and the US drone air base near Agadez, known as Air Base 201. The drone operations conducted from this base have afforded the US the capability to monitor threats in the Sahel region effectively. The region has witnessed an increasing number of attacks perpetrated by violent terrorist organizations in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso. In 2022 alone, violence linked to militant Islamists resulted in an estimated 8,000 fatalities, nearly double the previous year, according to the Africa Center, a Defense Department think-tank.

