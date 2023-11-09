Israel-Jordan Visa Waiver Program Enhances Travel Options for U.S. Citizens

The United States recently announced its decision to include Israel in its visa-waiver program, a move that aims to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two nations. This development comes in the midst of President Biden’s efforts to engage in complex diplomacy with Israel on a range of issues. By allowing Israeli citizens to enter the United States without a visa, the Biden administration hopes to foster better collaboration and ease travel for American citizens, including Palestinian Americans who often encounter difficulties while traveling to Palestinian territories.

Since July, a pilot effort has been underway to evaluate the feasibility of including Israel in the visa waiver program. During this trial period, more than 100,000 U.S. citizens, including tens of thousands of Palestinian Americans, were granted visa-less entry into Israel. The success of this initiative prompted the administration’s decision to proceed with the inclusion of Israel in the program.

The visa waiver program benefits U.S. citizens traveling to the West Bank as well. They can now fly into Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv and proceed to the Palestinian territory overland. Previously, many Palestinian Americans had to travel to Jordan first and then cross into the West Bank via the Allenby Bridge. This change in travel restrictions will significantly improve the freedom of movement for U.S. citizens, including those residing in or traveling to the Palestinian Territories.

In terms of reciprocity, Israel is expected to reciprocate by implementing measures that ease travel for American citizens. The technical arrangements for Israeli citizens to travel visa-free to the United States are still being worked on, with an anticipated implementation date of November 30.

The inclusion of Israel in the visa waiver program signifies a milestone in U.S.-Israel relations. The collaboration between both nations on counterterrorism and law enforcement will be further strengthened, enhancing their common priorities. This move has the potential to create more opportunities for trade, cultural exchange, and tourism between the United States and Israel.

As part of a broader effort to foster stability and promote peace in the region, the Biden administration continues to engage with Israel on various diplomatic fronts. These include discussions on proposed changes to the judiciary, efforts to address anti-Palestinian policies, and encouraging the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia. Israel’s inclusion in the visa-waiver program serves as a significant step forward in the pursuit of these diplomatic goals.