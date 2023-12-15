Biden Administration Urges De-escalation of Conflict in the Gaza Strip

The Biden administration is calling for Israel to shift its military strategy in the Gaza Strip, moving away from large-scale operations and towards more targeted approaches to combat Hamas. While the United States has not set a specific deadline for this transition, it emphasizes the need for a more surgical approach that minimizes harm to civilians. This shift in emphasis was discussed during meetings between Israeli officials and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, who sought to understand the potential next steps for Israel’s military campaign.

Rather than imposing a timeline, the Biden administration acknowledges that any decision to scale back operations will be contingent upon the conditions on the ground. This approach recognizes the complexities of the situation and the need for Israel to protect its citizens while also taking actions to minimize civilian casualties. The administration’s priority is to ensure the safety of civilians and encourage Israel to focus on strategies that prioritize their protection.

President Biden has been vocal about his support for a “two-state solution” between Israel and Palestine, stressing the importance of finding a path to peace after the defeat of Hamas. However, there is disagreement between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the role of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza following the conflict. Biden advocates for their involvement, while Netanyahu opposes such a role.

During his visit to the Middle East, Sullivan met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia before traveling to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. These discussions are part of the administration’s broader efforts to engage with regional leaders and stakeholders in order to foster diplomatic dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution.

