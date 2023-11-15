America’s Diplomatic Warning Sparks Concern Over Arab World’s Growing Fury

American diplomats in the Arab world have recently sounded alarm bells within the Biden administration, highlighting the potential long-term consequences of its unwavering support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, according to a confidential diplomatic cable obtained by CNN.

Concerned officials expressed their worry over the Arab public’s mounting anger towards the United States, a sentiment that began to escalate following Hamas’ attacks on Israeli soil. The cable, sourced from the US Embassy in Oman, emphasized the urgent need for a more effective messaging strategy, as the current approach was seen as an endorsement of potential war crimes. The cable, although representing only one instance, showcases the broader anxiety over the rising tide of anti-US sentiment in the Middle East.

Another cable, originating from the American embassy in Cairo, reported on a state-run Egyptian newspaper’s scathing commentary on President Biden’s perceived cruelty and disregard for Palestinians, surpassing the actions of his predecessors. These revelations further underscore the deepening urgency to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and respond to the growing international outcry.

In response to mounting pressure, Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended a summit with Arab leaders, including diplomats from Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization. While the Arab leaders advocated for an immediate ceasefire, Blinken maintained the US opposition, arguing that it could potentially provide Hamas with an opportunity to rearm and launch further attacks against Israel.

To alleviate the humanitarian crisis, the White House announced that Israel had agreed to implement daily four-hour pauses in military operations in certain areas of Northern Gaza. Although concerns persist within the Biden administration regarding its support for Israel, this agreement marks progress, as it demonstrates potential common ground between the two nations.

Internally, members of the Biden administration have expressed their reservations about certain aspects of Israel’s military operations, unable to stand behind them unwaveringly. Calls for the US to endorse a ceasefire have grown among government employees, fueling an ongoing debate within the administration. Meanwhile, President Biden himself has faced pressure domestically, with protesters calling for a ceasefire at private fundraisers and daily pro-Palestinian demonstrations near the White House.

While the situation remains complex and multifaceted, American diplomats’ warning serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to navigate the delicate balance between international alliances and humanitarian concerns. The Biden administration faces the challenge of finding solutions that address the immediate crisis in Gaza while considering the broader ramifications on public sentiment in the Arab world and domestic support at home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What prompted the warning from American diplomats in the Arab world?

A: The warning came in response to the Biden administration’s strong support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the growing anger in the Arab world towards the United States.

Q: What were the concerns expressed in the diplomatic cable?

A: The cable highlighted concerns about the American messaging strategy, which was perceived as endorsing potential war crimes. It also drew attention to the mounting anti-US sentiment in the Middle East.

Q: How did Arab leaders react to the crisis?

A: Arab leaders called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, while the US maintained its opposition, expressing concerns about potential rearmament and future attacks by Hamas.

Q: Has there been progress in addressing the humanitarian crisis?

A: Israel has agreed to implement daily four-hour pauses in military operations in certain parts of Northern Gaza, signaling progress in addressing the immediate humanitarian needs.

Q: What are the internal concerns within the Biden administration?

A: Some members of the administration have reservations about aspects of Israel’s military operations and calls for endorsing a ceasefire have grown among government employees.

Q: How is President Biden handling the pressure domestically?

A: President Biden has faced challenges domestically, with protesters calling for a ceasefire at private fundraisers and daily pro-Palestinian demonstrations near the White House.