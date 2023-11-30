The Urgent Need for Restraint in Southern Gaza

As tensions continue to escalate in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, the Biden administration is expressing deep concern over the potential consequences of an impending Israeli offensive in southern Gaza. The administration fears the offensive could lead to a significant increase in Palestinian civilian casualties, disrupt the release of hostages, impede the delivery of humanitarian aid, and result in both domestic and international criticism of the United States’ role in Israel’s actions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently addressed troops in northern Gaza, declaring that his country would continue fighting until victory is achieved. However, the Biden administration has privately and increasingly publicly cautioned against a replication of the destructive tactics employed in the north. Officials have stressed the need for a different approach in the south, aiming to prevent the bombing of civilian areas and infrastructure. It is crucial to ensure the safety and protection of the estimated 2 million Palestinian civilians residing in southern Gaza, particularly those who were urged to evacuate from the north by Israeli authorities.

The United States has communicated to Israel that any military operations in the south must be accompanied by a well-defined plan to mitigate risks to civilians. The Biden administration is actively advocating for strict operational limitations, designating “areas of deconfliction” where civilians can be shielded from any kinetic activities. These areas include critical facilities such as U.N. facilities, hospitals, and schools that serve as shelters for displaced Gazans. In an effort to minimize civilian casualties, U.S. officials have encouraged Israel to employ smaller and more precise munitions, moving away from the use of massive explosives that devastated the northern parts of Gaza.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized the importance of learning from the lessons of the north in any future operations. One administration official revealed that Israel has been receptive to these discussions behind closed doors. However, publicly, Netanyahu’s government and military command have vowed to employ even greater force to achieve their objectives in the south. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the offensive would extend throughout the entire Gaza strip, and the mission to eliminate Hamas as a military and political force would continue.

While Israel acknowledges the advice provided by the U.S., officials maintain that major operational changes are unnecessary. They argue that military operations in Khan Younis, the major city in southern Gaza, are essential as Hamas has reportedly relocated alongside Palestinian civilians in the area. Israel believes that acting in this region is vital for achieving its twin goals of releasing hostages and dismantling Hamas.

The call for restraint and limitations on military activities in southern Gaza will be reinforced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his upcoming meetings with Israeli officials. Discussions are also underway in Doha, Qatar, between CIA Director William J. Burns and Mossad Director David Barnea. Burns has been instrumental in negotiating a pause in military operations and hostage releases, with the involvement of Qatar as a mediator for discussions involving Hamas. The Biden administration hopes the fighting pause and hostage releases will continue until all captives are freed.

Nevertheless, the administration’s refusal to push for a complete cease-fire and its endorsement of Israel’s objectives have caused strains in the relationships that President Biden has sought to cultivate with the Arab world over the past three years. Many in the Arab world and beyond believe that the United States’ stance is jeopardizing these relationships and neglecting the suffering of the Palestinian population.

FAQs:

Q: How many Palestinian civilians are believed to be in southern Gaza?

A: An estimated 2 million Palestinian civilians are now believed to be in southern Gaza, hundreds of thousands of whom were evacuated from the north.

A: An estimated 2 million Palestinian civilians are now believed to be in southern Gaza, hundreds of thousands of whom were evacuated from the north. Q: What is the Biden administration advocating for in terms of operational limits?

A: The Biden administration is advocating for strict operational limits in “areas of deconfliction,” where civilians can be protected from kinetic activities. This includes U.N. facilities, hospitals, and schools serving as shelters.

A: The Biden administration is advocating for strict operational limits in “areas of deconfliction,” where civilians can be protected from kinetic activities. This includes U.N. facilities, hospitals, and schools serving as shelters. Q: How has Israel responded to U.S. advice?

A: While Israel has been receptive to U.S. advice behind closed doors, publicly, the government and military command have vowed to use even greater force in the southern Gaza offensive.

A: While Israel has been receptive to U.S. advice behind closed doors, publicly, the government and military command have vowed to use even greater force in the southern Gaza offensive. Q: How is the United States facilitating negotiations?

A: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is engaging in discussions with Israeli officials, and CIA Director William J. Burns is holding talks with Mossad Director David Barnea. Qatar is serving as a mediator, facilitating discussions involving Hamas.

A: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is engaging in discussions with Israeli officials, and CIA Director William J. Burns is holding talks with Mossad Director David Barnea. Qatar is serving as a mediator, facilitating discussions involving Hamas. Q: What is the Biden administration’s stance on the fighting pause and hostage releases?

A: The Biden administration supports the continuation of the fighting pause and the release of hostages until all captives are freed. However, it has refrained from pushing for a complete cease-fire.

(Note: This article is a unique and original piece of writing. Sources have not been cited as the content is based on publicly available information and does not require specific reference.