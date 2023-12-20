New Approaches in Gaza Ceasefire Delayed at UN Amid Policy Differences

In a significant development, the UN Security Council has postponed the vote on a Gaza ceasefire resolution for the second time due to reported policy differences within the Biden administration. The delay comes as diplomatic efforts continue to seek a formalized truce in New York. However, there is now a renewed emphasis on pursuing a new hostage deal that would involve a brief humanitarian pause in fighting, allowing for an exchange with Palestinian prisoners.

The initial draft resolution, proposed by the United Arab Emirates, underwent changes on Tuesday to avoid a potential third veto from the United States. The amended text focuses on urging the urgent suspension of hostilities to facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access and work towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities.

Diplomatic sources reveal that the US mission in New York initially believed it had negotiated a text that would garner at least an abstention from Washington. However, new objections were raised when the White House reportedly took a more pro-Israel stance than the State Department. These objections included opposition to using the term “cessation,” concerns over the role of the UN in monitoring the flow of humanitarian aid without explicitly acknowledging Israel’s involvement, and the absence of condemnation for Hamas’ cross-border attack on Israeli communities in October.

While consultations between New York and Washington continue, the vote on the UAE resolution has been postponed until Wednesday morning at the earliest. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby stated that they are still working through the modalities of the resolution and emphasized the importance of understanding the threats posed by Hamas’ actions and Israel’s right to defend itself.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to revive a hostage-for-prisoner swap that resulted in a weeklong pause in fighting in November. A recent meeting in Warsaw involving Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Mossad Chief David Barnea, and CIA Director William Burns was described as positive, although no conclusive agreement was reached. Previous negotiations led to the release of 110 individuals by Hamas in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian women and teenagers incarcerated in Israeli jails.

Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, is expected to visit Egypt on Wednesday to discuss another possible hostage exchange. Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has confirmed the country’s interest in such a deal, expressing a willingness to bring about a humanitarian pause and provide additional aid. However, Herzog made it clear that Israel would only consider a pause in the context of a hostage agreement, and if Hamas were to reject the deal, Israel would continue its military activities in Gaza without limitations.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why was the vote on the Gaza ceasefire resolution postponed?

The vote was postponed due to reported policy differences within the Biden administration. This delay allows for further negotiations and discussions to address those differences and reach a resolution agreeable to all parties involved.

2. What changes were made to the draft resolution?

The amended text emphasizes the urgent suspension of hostilities to enable safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aims to achieve a sustainable cessation of hostilities. It avoids certain terms, such as “cessation,” and includes revisions to address concerns raised by the United States and other parties during the negotiation process.

3. What objections did the White House raise?

The White House raised objections to the use of the term “cessation,” expressed concerns about the role of the UN in monitoring humanitarian aid, and noted the absence of condemnation for Hamas’ cross-border attack on Israeli communities. These objections reflect a more pro-Israel stance taken by the White House compared to the State Department.

4. What is the status of the hostage-for-prisoner swap?

Efforts are underway to revive the hostage-for-prisoner swap that took place in November and resulted in a temporary pause in fighting. Recent meetings involving key figures from Qatar, Israel, and the United States have been described as positive, with negotiations exploring different proposals. Although an agreement is not expected imminently, there is active engagement to find a resolution that satisfies all parties involved.

5. What is Israel’s position on a humanitarian pause?

Israel has expressed its willingness to consider a humanitarian pause in the context of a hostage deal. However, if Hamas rejects the proposed agreement, Israel has made it clear that it will continue its offensive operations in Gaza without any limitations.