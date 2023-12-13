The Biden Administration Affirms Commitment to Military Aid for Israel Amid Pressure

The Biden administration has made it clear that it will continue to provide military aid to Israel without imposing any conditions, despite increasing pressure from Democratic lawmakers and human rights organizations. While President Joe Biden acknowledges the need for tough conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Israel’s military operations and the two-state solution, he remains steadfast in protecting Israel. This commitment to Israel’s security extends to the transfer of weapons and munitions, as US officials stated that they do not plan to draw any red lines or restrict the aid.

Instead of evaluating each Israeli strike individually, the US relies on Israel to justify its actions after the fact. President Biden previously mentioned the possibility of conditioning aid as a “worthwhile thought,” but ultimately believes that quiet pressure and diplomatic efforts are more effective than threats to withhold weapons.

In a demonstration of the US’s continued commitment to arming Israel, the State Department bypassed the standard review period for the sale of tank munitions to Israel, transmitting an emergency declaration to lawmakers. Some Democratic lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with this move, calling for public scrutiny and thorough review of weapons transfers.

While the US imposes conditions on military aid to Ukraine, such as prohibiting the use of US-provided weapons to attack inside Russia, there are no comparable restrictions on aid to Israel. Although the US advises against certain actions, such as a large-scale attack on Hezbollah, the aid continues without the threat of being cut off.

The Biden administration has also included provisions in its funding request to Congress that would lift limits on US weapons transfers to Israel. These provisions would remove monetary caps on replenishing Israel’s stockpile of US weapons, allow the transfer of non-obsolete weapons, and shorten the review period for weapons sales to Israel.

Regarding reports of Israel’s use of US-supplied white phosphorus munitions that injured civilians in Lebanon, the National Security Council spokesperson emphasized the expectation that these items will be used in accordance with the law of armed conflict. The US does not consider civilian casualties resulting from military operations to be a violation of international humanitarian law, instead assessing the legality of strikes based on proportionality and legitimate military targets.

While real-time assessments of each Israeli strike are challenging in a high-intensity war zone, human rights organizations have demonstrated the possibility of conducting case-by-case studies. For example, Amnesty International’s investigation revealed the use of a US-made guidance system in Israeli airstrikes that caused civilian casualties. Nevertheless, the US acknowledges the difficulty in monitoring the use of weapons purchased by Israel from various countries, including the US.

In conclusion, the Biden administration remains committed to providing military aid to Israel without imposing conditions, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts and quiet pressure. While human rights organizations call for greater scrutiny, the US believes in evaluating Israel’s actions based on proportionality and legitimate military targets, rather than individual strikes.