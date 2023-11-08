Biden Administration Expects Release of Detained Americans in Iran

The Biden administration is anticipating the imminent release of five Americans who have been detained in Iran. This development comes after the State Department notified Congress that the Iranians will gain access to $6 billion in frozen funds held in foreign accounts. Contrary to speculation, the release of these detainees is not a ransom payment, and none of the funds are sourced from U.S. taxpayers.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently signed a memo authorizing the transfer of $6 billion from a South Korean bank to a Qatari institution. These funds are derived from the Iranians’ earnings through the sale of oil and other goods, which were previously subjected to sanctions. The administration, in its notification to Congress, explained that this transfer is a planned step towards securing the release of the American citizens.

To ensure that the funds are used exclusively for humanitarian purposes, the U.S. Treasury, Qatar, and aid organizations will oversee their allocation. Should Iran violate this agreement, the funds will be frozen. Swiss officials who have met with the detained Americans reported that they are in relatively good health considering their circumstances.

While the timing of the release remains undisclosed, expectations are high that it will occur in the near future. The detained individuals include Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz, and two additional Americans whose identities have not been publicly disclosed.

In addition to the release of these Americans, the deal also involves the release of Iranians who are currently detained in the United States. However, the National Security Council spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, clarified that the details of the swap have not yet been finalized. Watson emphasized the sensitivity and ongoing nature of the process.

It is worth noting that the funding process through which Iran can access certain overseas funds for humanitarian transactions, including food, medicine, medical equipment, and agricultural products, was established by the Trump administration. The Biden administration aided in finding a workaround to make the funds available, as Iran faced limitations due to South Korea’s banking laws and currency regulations.

As negotiations continue, the impending release of the detained Americans is a positive step forward in the complex relationship between the United States and Iran.