The Biden Administration’s Controversial Weapons Sales to Israel

The Biden administration has stirred controversy by bypassing Congress to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel, despite mounting international criticism of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip. In a rare move, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken invoked his delegated authority to determine an emergency situation requiring immediate approval of a $147.5 million transfer of equipment to Israel. The administration justified the decision by emphasizing the importance of Israel’s defensive needs and its commitment to Israeli security.

The package includes ancillary items such as fuses, charges, and primers necessary for Israel to use the 155mm shells it had previously purchased. This emergency determination enables the administration to bypass a potentially lengthy congressional review process for foreign military sales, a channel that has been employed by previous administrations. However, critics argue that this approach undermines the democratic oversight that Congress provides.

While the administration has publicly called for a de-escalation of the conflict and an end to civilian deaths, the sale of munitions necessary for a high-intensity campaign seems contradictory to these goals. The magnitude of the arms sale also raises concerns, as it is unclear how many artillery shells will be included in the package. Previous sales suggest that thousands of bombs could be supplied to Israel.

The decision to proceed with these arms sales is particularly contentious at a time when the Biden administration’s request for a $106 billion aid package, which includes funding for Israel and other national security priorities, is facing obstacles in Congress. The package is mired in a debate over US immigration and border security policies.

The administration has attempted to address criticism of the mounting death toll in Gaza by emphasizing its ongoing communication with Israel to minimize civilian casualties. However, this dual-track approach—condemning civilian deaths while sustaining Israel militarily—has drawn considerable skepticism. Critics argue that the administration’s policy is at odds with US national interest and that further aid to Israel should be contingent on concrete commitments by the Israeli government to protect civilians in Gaza.

As the conflict persists, the number of Palestinian casualties continues to rise, with over 21,000 Palestinians, primarily children and women, killed since October 7. This has prompted accusations of collective punishment. Humanitarian access to Gaza also remains severely restricted, despite aid deliveries from Egypt and through the Rafah crossing.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has expressed concern over baseless accusations made by Israeli authorities to discredit aid agencies for any perceived gaps in aid delivery. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued repeated warnings that if the conflict is not halted immediately, it could escalate and spread throughout the wider region.

