Ukraine Receives New Support to Strengthen Security and Defend Sovereignty

The Biden Administration has announced an increase in security assistance to meet Ukraine’s urgent defense needs. This latest development marks the fifty-first package of equipment to be provided by the Department of Defense (DoD) from its inventories since August 2021. The assistance includes a range of essential resources, such as advanced air defense capabilities, anti-tank weapons, artillery ammunition, and other equipment crucial for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s ongoing aggression.

The recent security package, valued at up to $100 million, incorporates previously authorized assistance intended for Ukraine in prior fiscal years under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). The surplus aid was retained following the PDA revaluation process. Among the capabilities provided are Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) along with additional ammunition, various artillery rounds, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, cold weather gear, and spare parts with necessary maintenance and ancillary equipment.

Ukraine’s security and defense efforts receive unwavering support from the United States, which continues to collaborate with a coalition of approximately 50 allies and partners. These countries collectively provide Ukraine with vital capabilities to defend its sovereignty and deter future Russian aggression. To date, the global coalition, led by the United States, has allocated around $36 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This enormous contribution has bolstered Ukraine’s forces, enabling them to successfully protect their territory, repel Russian forces, and reclaim over half of the land seized by the invaders.

Sources: defense.gov