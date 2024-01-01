New Article: Biden Administration Approves Emergency Arms Sale to Israel amid Escalating Tensions

The Biden administration has once again opted to bypass Congress and authorize an emergency weapons sale to Israel, as the nation faces increasing international criticism for its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. In a recent announcement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Congress that he had made an emergency determination to approve a $147.5 million sale of equipment necessary for Israel to utilize the 155mm shells it had previously purchased.

This decision by the United States State Department highlights the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs and emphasizes the commitment to ensuring Israel’s security against existing threats. By exercising his delegated authority, Blinken’s emergency determination allows for the immediate transfer of the equipment without the customary congressional review process for foreign military sales. While rare, such determinations are made in instances when there is an urgent requirement for weapons delivery.

This is the second time this month that the Biden administration has taken this action. Previously, on December 9th, Blinken approved the sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel worth over $106 million. These emergency authorizations have come at a time when Biden’s proposed $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs remains at a standstill in Congress, entangled in debates concerning immigration policy and border security.

As some Democratic lawmakers have voiced concerns regarding Israel’s handling of the conflict with Hamas, discussions have arisen around making U.S. assistance contingent upon tangible steps taken by the Israeli government to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza. The State Department, seeking to mitigate criticism on human rights grounds, has emphasized its ongoing communication with Israel regarding the importance of minimizing harm to civilians. Israel has faced mounting pressure as civilian casualties have increased significantly since the conflict began.

Bypassing Congress for emergency arms sales is an uncommon measure that has previously faced resistance from lawmakers. Typically, Congress has the opportunity to review proposed weapons transfers and potentially block them. However, previous administrations, including the Trump and George HW Bush administrations, have utilized this authority for urgent arms deliveries in exceptional circumstances.

While some may question the legality and appropriateness of such bypasses, it is worth noting that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced criticism for an emergency arms sale to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan in 2019. Despite concerns that the weapons involved were not yet built and could not be urgently delivered, an internal investigation cleared Pompeo of any wrongdoing.

In conclusion, the Biden administration’s authorization of an emergency arms sale to Israel demonstrates a commitment to addressing Israel’s immediate defensive requirements. Through bypassing Congress, the United States aims to ensure that Israel can effectively respond to threats it faces. However, the decision also raises questions about the appropriateness and potential consequences of such bypasses in the context of international conflicts.

