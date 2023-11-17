New Title: “Biden Administration Facilitates Humanitarian Trade by Extending Sanctions Waiver for Iran”

The Biden administration has taken a significant step in supporting humanitarian trade by extending a sanctions waiver that grants Iran access to approximately $10 billion from Iraq. This decision, signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, aims to ensure that Iraq does not face an energy crisis and to alleviate the financial burden on the Iranian people.

The 120-day waiver, which mirrors a previous one issued in July, comes at a time when the United States has seen increased attacks on its forces by Iranian proxies. It also follows the October 7th massacre carried out by the Iran-backed terror group Hamas, resulting in the loss of over 1,200 lives in Israel. Despite these challenges, the Biden administration remains committed to pursuing diplomatic avenues and promoting stability in the region.

Under the terms of the waiver, Iran will gain access to nearly $10 billion held in escrow accounts in Iraq. These funds can only be utilized for humanitarian trade, emphasizing the Biden administration’s commitment to supporting the Iranian people. Additionally, the waiver enables Iran to transfer electricity payments to accounts in Oman, where they can be converted into non-sanctioned currencies for purchasing essential goods.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller defended the extension of the waiver, emphasizing that the funds do not directly benefit Iran. Rather, they are held in third-party accounts outside of Iran and can only be used for non-sanctionable purposes that benefit the Iranian people. Miller further emphasized that Iran’s destabilizing activities persist regardless of whether the waiver is issued or not.

The Biden administration’s decision to extend the waiver aligns with its goal of preventing Iraq from being cut off from a critical source of energy. This move demonstrates the administration’s commitment to promoting stability in the region and alleviating the humanitarian situation in Iran.

