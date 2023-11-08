Biden Administration Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Individuals and Entities Linked to Protest Suppression

The Biden administration has recently imposed sanctions on more than two dozen Iranian individuals and entities who were involved in the violent suppression of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini one year ago. The sanctions were imposed as a response to Tehran’s brutal crackdown on the protestors who took to the streets after Amini’s death while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

The US Treasury Department announced that the new sanctions target 18 key members of Iran’s security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Law Enforcement Forces (LEF). They also target the head of Iran’s Prisons Organization, individuals and a company associated with the regime’s systematic censorship and internet blocking, and three IRGC and regime-controlled media outlets.

These sanctions were implemented in collaboration with the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, demonstrating a unified effort to address Iran’s actions. Additionally, the US State Department revealed that visa restrictions will be imposed on 13 Iranian officials and other individuals involved in detaining or killing peaceful protestors or inhibiting their rights to freedom of expression or assembly.

President Joe Biden, in a statement, expressed his solidarity with the Iranian people and their struggle for democracy and human rights. He emphasized that Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but the United States remains committed to standing with them.

It is worth noting that these sanctions were announced on the eve of the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death. The timing is significant as the US is currently engaged in negotiations with Iran to secure the release of five Americans who are wrongfully detained in the country. As part of the deal, $6 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korea will be transferred to restricted accounts in Qatar, reserved for humanitarian purposes. Additionally, there will be a prisoner swap component, with the US releasing five Iranian nationals in exchange for the five Americans in Iran.

The Biden administration’s imposition of sanctions sends a strong message to Iran regarding the importance of respecting human rights and upholding democratic values. It underscores the international community’s commitment to addressing human rights abuses and supporting those who advocate for a free and democratic future in Iran.