New Accusations Regarding Financial Support for Palestinian Terrorists

In recent news, accusations have surfaced regarding the Biden administration’s alleged support for Palestinian terrorists through the Palestinian Authority. It has been claimed by experts that the release of convicted Palestinian terrorists as part of a deal with Hamas may result in these individuals receiving funds from the U.S.

According to Itamar Marcus, the director of Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), the Palestinian Authority budget receives a significant boost of $600 million from American and European funding. Marcus asserts that a portion of these funds is used to pay the salaries of imprisoned terrorists and the families of “martyrs,” which amounts to approximately $300 million annually. He further states that without this funding, the Palestinian Authority would not be able to sustain such payments.

In Palestinian law, prisoners who serve more than five years in prison are entitled to a monthly salary for life. This means that every imprisoned terrorist receives financial compensation from the Palestinian Authority. Marcus highlights the fact that these salaries are directly facilitated by American and European funding.

While the Biden administration has faced accusations of indirectly supporting terrorists, it is essential to note that these claims have not been officially addressed or confirmed by the U.S. State Department at this time.

The release of Palestinian terrorists as part of the recent deal between Hamas and Israel has raised concerns about the potential impact on security. Israeli General Yossi Kuperwasser warns that many of the released terrorists have a history of being committed to the terrorist struggle against Israel. Citing past experiences, he suggests that there is a strong likelihood of these individuals returning to terrorism.

Counterterrorism experts and the Israeli government have long criticized the Palestinian Authority’s “pay for slay” program. The program involves providing stipends to the families of convicted Palestinians while they are incarcerated, which is seen as an incentive for further acts of terrorism.

The release of these prisoners has also sparked celebrations among Palestinians, particularly supporters of Hamas. This jubilation has the potential to increase Hamas’ popularity and influence in the West Bank, posing a challenge to the Palestinian Authority’s control.

As the accusations regarding financial support for Palestinian terrorists continue to circulate, it is imperative to ascertain the truth behind these claims. Efforts to address Hamas’ financing and crack down on terrorism financing have become a priority for counterterrorism officials in Israel, the U.S., and Europe.

FAQ:

Q: Is the Biden administration allegedly aiding Palestinian terrorists?

A: Accusations have been made regarding the Biden administration indirectly supporting Palestinian terrorists through funding provided to the Palestinian Authority.

Q: How does the Palestinian Authority fund imprisoned terrorists and their families?

A: The Palestinian Authority reportedly uses American and European funding to pay the salaries of imprisoned terrorists and the families of “martyrs.”

Q: What is the “pay for slay” program?

A: The “pay for slay” program refers to the Palestinian Authority’s practice of providing stipends to the families of convicted Palestinians while they are incarcerated, which is seen as an incentive for further acts of terrorism.

Q: Will the released Palestinian terrorists return to terrorism?

A: There are concerns that some of the released terrorists may resort to terrorism again, based on their past history and commitments to the cause.

Q: How does the release of Palestinian prisoners impact Hamas?

A: The release of prisoners has the potential to boost Hamas’ popularity and influence in the West Bank, potentially challenging the authority of the Palestinian Authority.