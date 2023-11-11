The Importance of Human Rights in Diplomatic Relations

In recent diplomatic visits to Vietnam and India, President Joe Biden aimed to strengthen ties with both nations and enhance strategic partnerships. While these visits have been hailed as significant steps in countering China’s influence, human rights advocates have expressed concerns about the prioritization of strategic interests over human rights.

During his visit to Vietnam, President Biden emphasized the elevation of relations to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” and highlighted cooperation in areas such as cloud computing, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. The White House also announced Vietnam Airlines’ purchase of 50 Boeing 737 Max jets, signaling economic cooperation between the two countries.

The limited attention given to human rights issues during these visits has disappointed rights advocates who expected the Biden administration to prioritize this important global issue. Carolyn Nash, Asia advocacy director at Amnesty International, critiqued the administration’s approach, stating that it is sidelining human rights in favor of advancing strategic partnerships and sending a message that the U.S. is willing to tolerate human rights violations.

In India, human rights groups have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systematic discrimination against minorities, particularly Muslims. Organizations like Human Rights Watch (HRW) have highlighted the biased justice system and efforts to silence activists and journalists through politically motivated charges. Similarly, HRW has reported that Vietnam is holding numerous political prisoners who were peacefully exercising their civil and political rights.

While President Biden claimed to have raised human rights concerns in private discussions, Nash and John Sifton from HRW argue that private conversations are insufficient. They assert that governments must face consequences for human rights abuses and that public criticism is crucial in holding leaders accountable.

It is essential for nations to strike a balance between advancing strategic interests and addressing human rights issues. While diplomatic relationships are important for economic and security reasons, neglecting human rights can perpetuate injustice and instability. Upholding human rights not only aligns with the values and principles that the United States stands for, but it also promotes stability, democracy, and respect for the rule of law.

Ultimately, the Biden administration should approach human rights discussions with the same level of importance as strategic partnerships. Constructive dialogue should be accompanied by clear expectations and consequences for human rights abuses. By maintaining a consistent and principled approach, the United States can effectively promote positive change and advocate for the protection of human rights worldwide.

