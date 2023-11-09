Joe Biden’s Shift in Saudi Arabia Policy: A Strategic Move to Counter China’s Influence in the Middle East

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden is facing accusations of betraying his pre-election promise to re-evaluate ties with Saudi Arabia over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. However, a closer analysis reveals that Biden’s apparent shift in policy towards the Kingdom is a strategic move aimed at countering China’s increasing influence in the Middle East.

The initial outrage over Khashoggi’s murder had prompted Biden to distance himself from Saudi Arabia, signaling a break from the traditional US role in the region. However, as geopolitical dynamics evolved, Biden recognized the need to actively engage with the Kingdom to prevent China from gaining a stronger foothold in the Middle East.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent international sanctions, the Biden administration sought urgent alternatives to Russian energy supplies. This led to a warming of relations with Saudi Arabia, as Washington aimed to secure its interests and prevent China from leveraging its close ties with Iran to further expand its influence in the Gulf.

According to Vali Nasr, an expert in international affairs and Middle East studies, Washington’s concern over China’s involvement in the region goes beyond commercial interests. China’s successful brokering of long-severed diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran demonstrated its capacity for significant geostrategic maneuvering. By deepening ties with Saudi Arabia, the United States aims to drive a wedge between China and the Kingdom, preventing Beijing from gaining more influence in the region.

Amidst these developments, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is pushing for a pact with the United States that would include security guarantees and technology transfer for a nuclear energy program. In return, the Saudi leader seeks full diplomatic ties with Israel, a key goal of the Biden administration. This potential agreement poses challenges, particularly concerning Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, which could hinder its realization.

While critics argue that Biden’s approach compromises the memory of Khashoggi and contradicts his promises to end support for autocratic regimes, it’s crucial to consider the broader strategic context. The United States is navigating a multi-polar world and aims to uphold its hegemony and pre-eminence in the face of China’s rising influence. Balancing its commitment to human rights with the need to counter Chinese expansion in the Middle East has become a complex and multifaceted endeavor for the Biden administration.

As Biden faces scrutiny, it is clear that his shift in Saudi Arabia policy should be viewed through a broader geopolitical lens. Efforts to counter China’s influence and protect US interests in the Middle East are driving the administration’s approach, highlighting the complex challenges that await them in navigating this pivotal region.