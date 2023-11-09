A Family’s Journey to Uncover the Hidden Gems of the Holy Land

In a remarkable twist of fate, one family’s journey to uncover the hidden treasures of the Holy Land has captured the attention of both gem enthusiasts and religious scholars alike. The Taub family, owners of a mining firm in Israel, have recently launched Holy Gems, a company dedicated to selling the precious gems they discovered in the ancient city of Acre.

The discovery was based on a verse from the book of Isaiah, which prophesied that Israel’s foundations would be laid with sapphires and its borders adorned with precious stones. Taking these words to heart, the Taub family embarked on a mission to uncover the hidden gemstones that lay beneath the land.

“We wanted to bring these Bible verses to life and show the world the incredible beauty that lies within the Holy Land,” says Tali Shalem-Taub, CEO of Holy Gems. “It is a promise of God to Israel, and we were determined to fulfill that promise.”

The journey was not an easy one, with many doubters and skeptics along the way. However, the Taub family persevered, undeterred by the challenges they faced. Through years of exploration and hard work, they unearthed a treasure trove of gems, including sapphires, rubies, garnets, and even diamonds. Each gem is carefully sorted and showcased in Holy Gems’ showroom in Acre, allowing visitors to marvel at the natural beauty that lies within the Holy Land.

The crown jewel of Holy Gems is the Carmel Sapphire, a gem so unique that it became the International Mineralogical Association’s 2018 mineral of the year. This particular gem includes a mineral previously thought to only exist in space, making it a truly rare and exceptional find.

For the Taub family, their journey was not only about discovering precious gems; it was also about reconnecting with their heritage. Tali Shalem-Taub’s father, Avraham Taub, was a secular Jew until he met Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, a prominent religious leader. Inspired by the Rabbi’s teachings, Avraham Taub set out to find the hidden gems of Israel, guided by his newfound faith.

“He was a man of great determination and belief,” Shalem-Taub says of her father. “Despite the doubts and mockery he faced, he remained steadfast in his pursuit.”

Although Avraham Taub passed away before the official recognition of their discoveries, his legacy lives on through Holy Gems. The company continues to honor his memory by showcasing the beauty of the Holy Land and sharing its hidden treasures with the world.

As Holy Gems celebrates its success and the acknowledgment from the Israeli government, the Taub family remains committed to their mission. They have not only uncovered precious gems but also deepened their connection to the land and its history.

“Our journey has been nothing short of miraculous,” Shalem-Taub reflects. “We now recognize the holiness of this land not only spiritually but also geologically. The beauty that lies within the Holy Land is truly unparalleled.”

With their remarkable discoveries and unwavering faith, the Taub family has reminded the world of the hidden wonders that can be found in even the most unexpected places. Their story serves as an inspiration to all, reminding us to have faith, embrace new challenges, and seek beauty in every corner of our world.