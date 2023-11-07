UK Government’s Commitment to Housing Asylum Seekers on Bibby Stockholm Barge Undeterred

After the recent discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water system of the Bibby Stockholm barge, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaffirmed the government’s commitment to utilizing the barge as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers. While concerns were raised about potential health risks, Mr. Sunak emphasized the importance of conducting thorough checks and procedures to ensure the well-being of those being housed on the barge.

The Bibby Stockholm barge is considered a cost-effective alternative to hotels for asylum seekers awaiting the outcome of their claims. The government envisions accommodating up to 500 men between the ages of 18 and 65 on the vessel, which is currently moored in Portland Port, Dorset. However, the barge currently remains unoccupied as further tests for the Legionella bacteria are awaited.

In an interview following his return from a summer vacation in the United States, Mr. Sunak addressed inquiries regarding his awareness of potential health risks on the barge. He stated that the government is committed to finding alternatives to housing asylum seekers in hotels and that taxpayers should not bear the burden of these costs. Despite challenges posed by legal issues, local opposition, and logistical problems, the government is determined to use the barge and other sites like former military locations to address the growing backlog of asylum cases.

Amidst the ongoing pressure on the UK’s asylum system due to the arrival of migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats, the issue of returning migrants to EU countries has also come into focus. The possibility of a bilateral returns agreement between the UK and France has been raised by Mr. Sunak, but President Emmanuel Macron has indicated a preference for EU-level cooperation. Reports of the European Commission ruling out a UK-EU readmissions agreement have surfaced, but the Commission spokesperson has denied such claims.

While obstacles persist, the UK government remains open to working towards a returns accord with the EU. Asylum applications continue to rise, and with a backlog of over 172,000 cases, finding suitable accommodations for asylum seekers remains a pressing concern. The Bibby Stockholm barge, along with other proposed sites, offers a potential solution, but the government acknowledges the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of those seeking asylum.