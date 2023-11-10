Asylum Seekers Begin Occupying Unique Housing Solution in Dorset

A distinctive housing barge called Bibby Stockholm has welcomed its first group of asylum seekers in Dorset, despite earlier safety concerns causing delays. Eventually, the vessel will house up to 500 men while they await the outcome of their asylum applications. While some human rights groups have criticized the accommodation as “inhumane,” government officials argue that using the barge will be more cost-effective than placing asylum seekers in hotels.

The initial group of migrants has already boarded the barge, with more expected to embark by the end of Monday. An attempt was made to transfer some individuals from a Bournemouth hotel, but only one or two passengers were seen boarding a blue coach. Despite the difficulty of determining exactly who is coming and going on the busy working port, it is evident that the Home Office intends to showcase this event as part of its efforts to address illegal immigration concerns.

The Bibby Stockholm serves as the flagship in the government’s latest strategy to prevent dangerous Channel crossings by migrants. Home Office Minister Sarah Dines explains that the barge will provide “basic but proper accommodation” and send a message that the focus is on practical rather than luxurious living conditions. The government plans to gradually increase the number of occupants to eventually reach 500.

Arriving at Portland Port three weeks ago, the 222-room, three-storey barge was chartered by the government to alleviate the daily cost of housing asylum seekers in hotels, which amounts to £6 million. However, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has raised concerns about safety due to narrow exits and potential overcrowding. The Home Office asserts that the men, aged 18-65 and hailing from various countries, could reside on the barge for up to nine months.

While further barge deployments are anticipated in the future, securing host ports has proven challenging. Potential locations like a site next to London City airport or the River Mersey in Wirral have faced rejection. The government hopes that a successful initiative in Dorset will encourage other areas to participate.

FAQs

Q: Why are human rights groups criticizing the use of the housing barge for asylum seekers?

A: Some human rights groups believe that accommodating asylum seekers on the barge is “inhumane.”

Q: What is the current capacity of the Bibby Stockholm barge?

A: The barge has the capacity to house up to 500 men.

Q: Why is the Bibby Stockholm barge controversial?

A: The controversial aspects of the barge include concerns about safety, potential overcrowding, and its suitability as accommodation for asylum seekers.

Q: How long can asylum seekers stay on the barge?

A: Asylum seekers can stay on the barge for a period of up to nine months.

Q: Are there plans for more barges to be used to house asylum seekers in the future?

A: Yes, the government intends to deploy additional barges in other areas, but finding willing host ports has been a challenge.

