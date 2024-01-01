The Impact of Weaponry in the Gaza War: A Closer Look

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, the use of controversial weapons has come under scrutiny. The Israeli military has been accused of employing inappropriate munitions, resulting in civilian casualties. While a recent incident in the Maghazi refugee camp highlighted this issue, it is not an isolated event, as the Israeli army has faced criticism before for its choice of weapons.

Israel has stated its mission as the complete elimination of Hamas, the militant group responsible for attacking southern Israel. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story, with generations of Palestinians and entire neighborhoods being wiped out. The devastating consequences of Israel’s war on Gaza are grim, as it has claimed the lives of over 21,300 Palestinians, including 8,200 children. Additionally, more than 7,000 people are missing, presumably buried under the rubble of the thousands of homes destroyed by Israeli warfare.

Let’s explore some of the weapons used during Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment of the Gaza Strip:

1. Dumb bombs: These munitions, also known as unguided bombs, lack guidance systems and simply fall wherever they are dropped. According to research conducted by the United States Office of the Director of National Intelligence, almost half of the Israeli munitions used in Gaza were unguided. This raises concerns about their accuracy and the increased risk of civilian casualties. Prominent experts, such as Marc Garlasco, a former war crimes investigator for the United Nations, have called attention to the discrepancy between Israel’s claim of minimizing harm to civilians and the use of unguided bombs.

2. Bunker buster bombs: Israel has received support from the United States in the form of BLU-109 bombs, designed to penetrate fortified structures before exploding. These bombs can weigh over 900kg (1984 pounds) and have been used in conflicts like the war in Afghanistan. However, using such powerful weaponry in densely populated areas inevitably leads to high civilian casualties. There have been calls for transparency and a reevaluation of supplying these “bunker bombs” to Israel.

3. JDAMs: Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, are guidance kits that convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions using GPS technology. The effectiveness of these bombs relies on the quality of intelligence received. Amnesty International’s investigation uncovered the use of US-made JDAMs in the bombing of homes in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 43 people. Technical malfunctions and human error during targeting can lead to misidentification of targets and secondary strikes, further increasing civilian casualties.

4. White phosphorus: This chemical weapon, when used in populated civilian areas or near civilian infrastructure, violates international humanitarian law. Human Rights Watch reported evidence of Israel’s use of white phosphorus in the Gaza war. Highly combustible, it causes fires and spreads smoke rapidly. The long-term effects are devastating, with severe burns and tissue damage. As Gaza enters the rainy season, there is a concern of rain contaminated with white phosphorus posing health risks, particularly for those who rely on rainwater as a drinking source.

The impact of these weapons goes beyond immediate destruction. They leave a lasting legacy of suffering and loss for the Palestinian people. The deliberate deprivation of access to basic necessities, such as food and water, adds to the humanitarian crisis faced by the people of Gaza.

