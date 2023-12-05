Pollution Industries Make Their Presence Known at COP28 Climate Conference

The ongoing COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates has experienced a significant influx of fossil fuel lobbyists, raising concerns about the influence of polluting industries on climate policy. According to a report from the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition, over 2,400 fossil fuel lobbyists registered for the two-week summit, outnumbering the delegations of most countries. This represents a notable increase compared to previous years.

This surge in attendance by fossil fuel lobbyists has sparked criticism from campaigners who argue that it is “beyond justification.” They assert that the presence of these lobbyists signifies an agenda to promote fossil fuels at the expense of frontline communities affected by pollution. On the other hand, some, like former U.S. energy secretary Ernest Moniz, believe that the participation of Big Oil at COP28 should be embraced.

The debate surrounding the role of fossil fuels in the fight against climate change has become a central focus of the conference. The International Energy Agency has emphasized the need for the oil and gas industry to address its impact on the global energy system and the deepening climate crisis. As the conference reaches its midway point, the presence of an unprecedented number of fossil fuel lobbyists is raising concerns about the direction of climate policy discussions.

The official stance of COP28 regarding the future of fossil fuels remains unclear. Some countries, including Russia, have expressed opposition to the idea of a complete phase-out of fossil fuel use, advocating instead for a phase-down approach. The host nation, the United Arab Emirates, has also favored a phase-down strategy.

The choice of language in the final agreement will be critical. A commitment to “phase out” fossil fuels would likely mandate a complete elimination of their use, while “phase down” could imply a reduction without an absolute end. Furthermore, discussions are ongoing about the inclusion of “abated” and “unabated” fossil fuels. The former refers to fuels that have carbon capture and storage technologies in place, while the latter refers to fuels with minimal emissions reductions.

As COP28 progresses, the extent of the influence of fossil fuel lobbyists on climate policies will continue to be scrutinized. The outcomes of the conference will have far-reaching consequences in determining global efforts to combat climate change and transition to renewable energy sources.

FAQ

What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is an annual gathering where world leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders convene to discuss and negotiate measures to address climate change.

What is a fossil fuel lobbyist?

A fossil fuel lobbyist is an individual or representative of an organization who advocates for the interests and policies of the fossil fuel industry. Lobbyists engage in activities such as providing information, advocating for specific legislation, and influencing policy decisions.

What is the difference between “phase out” and “phase down”?

“Phase out” refers to a complete elimination or cessation of a particular activity or substance, in this case, fossil fuel use. “Phase down” indicates a reduction or scaling back of the activity or substance without necessarily eliminating it entirely. In the context of fossil fuels, a phase-out approach would entail transitioning away from their use, while a phase-down approach could involve gradually decreasing their utilization.

What are “abated” and “unabated” fossil fuels?

“Abated” fossil fuels are those that have undergone carbon capture and storage technologies, reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases. “Unabated” fossil fuels, on the other hand, are produced and used without significant reductions in emissions.

Sources:

– Kick Big Polluters Out coalition report (URL: kickbigpollutersout.org)

– United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (URL: unfccc.int)